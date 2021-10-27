 Halloween is here! | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 27, 2021 Culture » Culture Features

Halloween is here! 

Don't miss out this weekend—check out the many Halloween events going on right here in Central Oregon

It's time to hit the streets in your favorite costumes! Check out this roundup of some of the Halloween happenings around town. (And see the Source Weekly's calendar for all the events, Halloween or no...)

Friday - 10/29


This is Halloween with Bend Burlesque

Watch this scary yet funny burlesque show down at Worthy Brewing! Only for 18 and up due to sensual content. Fri., Oct. 29, 8pm. Worthy Brewing, 495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend. $25.

The Belfry Halloween Extravaganza!

Check out this indoor and outdoor event that features The Crunk Mountain Boys, Monster Movies and a Silent Disco all rolled into one event! Fri., Oct. 29, 8-11:45pm. The Belfry, 302 E. Main St., Sisters. $25.

The Cult of Tuck Presents: Tuck or Treat

Get ready for a Halloween spooktacular drag show. A costume contest and other frights and delights will be available for guests to participate in. Fri., Oct. 29 9-11pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $20.

Halloween Bash

Arrive dressed to impress for this adult costume contest and party away the night with DJ Chuck Boogie on the ones and twos! Fri., Oct. 29, 6pm. Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend. Free.

Pumpkin Decorating Party!

Get creative with pumpkins under the guidance of artist Sandy. Carving tools, art supplies and more will be available for all your Jack-O-Lantern needs. Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30pm. Creative Art and Picture Framing, 2115 NE Highway 20, Bend. $35.

Chandler P's Fourth Annual Halloween Bash

After a long two-year wait get back into the action at the Domino Room's annual Halloween Bash! The Clumzys, Austin Martin and more will be performing live. Fri., Oct. 29, 8pm. The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend. $15-$20.

Come for the Boos Stay for the Booze – Halloween Party at Initiative Brewing!

Every guy and ghoul 21 and over are invited to Initiative Brewing's Halloween party! Jell-O shots, fun cocktails and music will be available for your spooky enjoyment. Sat., Oct. 29, 8-11pm. Initiative Brewing, 424 NW 5th St., Redmond. Free.

Intern Ella Taft shot this photo of a fun blowup from &quot;Beetlejuice,&quot; on Bond Street. - ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
  • Intern Ella Taft shot this photo of a fun blowup from "Beetlejuice," on Bond Street.

Saturday - 10/30


Halloween Party Featuring: The Ritual, Mienne & Komotion

Dress up in your best costume and rock out to great music all night long! 21 and up only. Sat., Oct 30, 7pm-2am. High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond. $15.

Trunk or Treat

Bring your kids to the Trunk or Treat event hosted by Craft Kitchen & Brewery. Kid-friendly Halloween music will also be playing for the festive parking lot dance party! Sat., Oct. 30, 1-3pm. Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend. Free.

First Halloween Party

Celebrate Dice Ent's first Halloween Party! Spooky jams, snacks and a costume contest will be included at the party. Sat., Oct. 30, 4-8pm. Dice Ent, 123 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. Free.

This house off Reed Market Road is a classic decoration-ville. - ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
  • This house off Reed Market Road is a classic decoration-ville.

Sunday - 10/31


Halloween Skate

Enjoy a spooky time as you get your skate on at the Pavilion. Wear your costume and enjoy treats, activities and prizes all day long! Sun., Oct. 31, 3pm. The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way., Bend. $6.

For more information and a full list of events visit our Calendar and Picks tabs!

The Old Mill once again has its Halloween photo sites set up&mdash;including this one that transports kids to Hogwart&#39;s. - COUTRESY OLD MILL DISTRICT
  • Coutresy Old Mill District
  • The Old Mill once again has its Halloween photo sites set up—including this one that transports kids to Hogwart's.
