 Happenings for Local Artists | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 19, 2020 Culture » Art Watch

Happenings for Local Artists 

Greg Amanti wins award; Sarah Root's work displayed at downtown library

By

Last week brought some great news for local artist Greg Amanti, who won the grand prize award in the New York Center for Photographic Art's Juried show, "Water."

Amanti's composition, "Italian Conversation," was selected by juror and photographer Mark Sink—well known for his images of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and more.

"Italian Conversation" involved allowing ice to build up on a string to achieve the look shown here. - GREG AMANTI
  • Greg Amanti
  • "Italian Conversation" involved allowing ice to build up on a string to achieve the look shown here.

It's not a surprise to see Amanti win such a prestigious award, with his work always feeling new and innovative. Working with ordinary objects like string and tape, Amanti builds temporary installations and allows them to take shape over time—like ice building up on a string, as in his winning piece. The final results are large-scale photographic images of wonderful, dreamlike, abstract photos that tell a story. His piece will be on display in the New York Center for Photographic Art from March 31 to April 11. Locals can also check him out on Instagram and see the fantastic work in process.

For something pretty special right here in Bend, the downtown branch of the Deschutes Public Library now has on display the original illustrations from Sarah Root's upcoming children's book, "Warrior Friends." The large-scale drawings, done with color pencil, are alive with fun, whimsy and soul. Using a small medium like color pencil to cover large areas seems daunting, but the medium brings this dreamy work to life, like walking through a magical land. Root's work is on display until April 8.

Greg Amanti's "Italian Conversation"
New York Center for Photographic Art
413 West 50th, New York, NY
March 31 to April 11
gregoryamanti.com
Instagram: @gregoryamanti

Sarah Root's "Warrior Friends"
Downtown Bend Library
601 NW Wall St., Bend
Through April 8
Free
sarahrootart.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 19-26, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation