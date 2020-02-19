Happenings for Local Artists 

Last week brought some great news for local artist Greg Amanti, who won the grand prize award in the New York Center for Photographic Art's Juried show, "Water."

Amanti's composition, "Italian Conversation," was selected by juror and photographer Mark Sink—well known for his images of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and more.

Greg Amanti

"Italian Conversation" involved allowing ice to build up on a string to achieve the look shown here.

It's not a surprise to see Amanti win such a prestigious award, with his work always feeling new and innovative. Working with ordinary objects like string and tape, Amanti builds temporary installations and allows them to take shape over time—like ice building up on a string, as in his winning piece. The final results are large-scale photographic images of wonderful, dreamlike, abstract photos that tell a story. His piece will be on display in the New York Center for Photographic Art from March 31 to April 11. Locals can also check him out on Instagram and see the fantastic work in process.

For something pretty special right here in Bend, the downtown branch of the Deschutes Public Library now has on display the original illustrations from Sarah Root's upcoming children's book, "Warrior Friends." The large-scale drawings, done with color pencil, are alive with fun, whimsy and soul. Using a small medium like color pencil to cover large areas seems daunting, but the medium brings this dreamy work to life, like walking through a magical land. Root's work is on display until April 8.

Greg Amanti's "Italian Conversation"

New York Center for Photographic Art

413 West 50th, New York, NY

March 31 to April 11

gregoryamanti.com

Instagram: @gregoryamanti

Sarah Root's "Warrior Friends"

Downtown Bend Library

601 NW Wall St., Bend

Through April 8

Free

sarahrootart.com