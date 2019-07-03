Search
July 03, 2019 Culture » Advice & Fun

Happy Fourth! 

Here's what's going on today

Independence day is here, ladies and gentlemen. That means fireworks, cookouts, fun in the sun and more.

Here's a list of a few things happening that can help you plan out your day and properly celebrate the USA.
click to enlarge Make the most of this year's Fourth of July! - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • Make the most of this year's Fourth of July!
Pet Parade/Old Fashioned Festival
10am-4pm – Downtown Bend
Sunriver 4th of July Festival
10:30am-4pm – Village at Sunriver
Redmond’s Old Fashioned Celebration
11am-4pm – Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Madras Independence Day Celebration
10am-2pm – Sahalee Park



Maragras Winery Independence Day
11am-4pm – Maragras Winery
4th of July Reggae Music
3pm – Crux Fermentation Project
4th of July Bash
6pm – The Domino Room
Pilot Butte Fireworks
Launch at 10pm

Freedom Ride!
To Be Determined
Happy Fourth of July from everyone at the Source!
