I

click to enlarge Pixabay

Make the most of this year's Fourth of July!

Pet Parade/Old Fashioned Festival

10am-4pm – Downtown Bend

Sunriver 4th of July Festival

10:30am-4pm – Village at Sunriver

Redmond’s Old Fashioned Celebration

11am-4pm – Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center



Madras Independence Day Celebration

10am-2pm – Sahalee Park







Maragras Winery Independence Day

11am-4pm – Maragras Winery

4th of July Reggae Music

3pm – Crux Fermentation Project

4th of July Bash

6pm – The Domino Room

Pilot Butte Fireworks

Launch at 10pm



Freedom Ride!

To Be Determined

ndependence day is here, ladies and gentlemen. That means fireworks, cookouts, fun in the sun and more.Here's a list of a few things happening that can help you plan out your day and properly celebrate the USA.Happy Fourth of July from everyone at the Source!