 Happy Girls is a Half-Marathon/5k Scenic Run
October 20, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Happy Girls is a Half-Marathon/5k Scenic Run 

Scenery + fresh air + running = Happy Girls

By

Beautiful views and fresh air are two widely abundant things when discussing a town like Sisters in Central Oregon. Mix in a bit of running and proper health and safety guidelines and out comes the 2021 Happy Girls Sisters Run.

Participants can choose between a half marathon that navigates through the Peterson Ridge trail system, or a 5k tour that travels along the scenic western-themed town. Both races start and finish at the beautiful FivePine Resort.

Scenery + fresh air + running = Happy Girls. - BRIAN BECKER
  • Brian Becker
  • Scenery + fresh air + running = Happy Girls.

To help ease crowding the race will include four staggered starts, the use of chip-timed equipment, a socially distanced outdoor area and innovative ways to keep folks warm and happy in the finish area.

Those interested should register soon, as the half marathon portion of the run id limited to only 500 runners, and the race always sells out. A Virtual Happy Girls Run will also be open for registration for the extended Happy Girls Running Community.

To register for the event visit happygirlsrun.com/sisters.

The prices for registration are $55 for the 5k run and $99 for the half marathon.

Happy Girls Sisters Run
Sat., Oct. 30, 8am
FivePine Resort
1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters
Happygirlsrun.com/sisters
$55-$99

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
