November 02, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Happy Girls Run 

Happy Girls Run has been putting on races for over 10 years to provide a supportive and inclusive running environment for women.

By

Uniting female athletes and providing a bonding space for women to run together, Happy Girls Run is hosting a half-marathon and a 5K race in Sisters on Saturday, Nov. 5. With two races to choose from, runners of all levels can participate.

COURTESY LAY IT OUT EVENTS
  • Courtesy Lay It Out Events


The half-marathon race will wind through the Peterson Ridge Trail system, beneath the huge Ponderosa pines and Central Oregon nature. With a total elevation gain of 3,182 feet, this trail is one that runners must be prepared for. The first half of the race is a slight climb up, and the second half is a steady downhill glide.

The 5K race is a steady, relatively flat road run. Both races will finish at the same place, at the FivePine Lodge and Conference Center. All participants will have the opportunity to celebrate together with coffee, cocktails and a food spread.

Each participant will receive a medal, a local sponsor swag bag and full access to the post-race celebration. The beneficiary of the event is Sisters Park & Recreation District, a nonprofit dedicated to recreation, sports and enrichment programs in Sisters.

Happy Girls Run

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9am

FivePine Lodge

1021 E Desperado Trail, Sisters

happygirlsrun.com

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
