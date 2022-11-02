Go Here: Happy Girls Run 

Uniting female athletes and providing a bonding space for women to run together, Happy Girls Run is hosting a half-marathon and a 5K race in Sisters on Saturday, Nov. 5. With two races to choose from, runners of all levels can participate.





Courtesy Lay It Out Events



The half-marathon race will wind through the Peterson Ridge Trail system, beneath the huge Ponderosa pines and Central Oregon nature. With a total elevation gain of 3,182 feet, this trail is one that runners must be prepared for. The first half of the race is a slight climb up, and the second half is a steady downhill glide.





The 5K race is a steady, relatively flat road run. Both races will finish at the same place, at the FivePine Lodge and Conference Center. All participants will have the opportunity to celebrate together with coffee, cocktails and a food spread.





Happy Girls Run has been putting on races for over 10 years to provide a supportive and inclusive running environment for women. Every year, more and more runners come out to enjoy the beauty of Central Oregon.





Each participant will receive a medal, a local sponsor swag bag and full access to the post-race celebration. The beneficiary of the event is Sisters Park & Recreation District, a nonprofit dedicated to recreation, sports and enrichment programs in Sisters.





Happy Girls Run



Saturday, Nov. 5, 9am



FivePine Lodge



1021 E Desperado Trail, Sisters



happygirlsrun.com