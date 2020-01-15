Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Here's Where to Take Part in the Day of Service 

T

MLK Day of Service at OSU-Cascades

MLK Day of Service - Westside Village Magnet School

MLK Day of Service - Central Oregon Locavore

click to enlarge Pixabay

On Monday, we honor Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate his lasting impact on American society.

Additional Events

he MLK Day of Service, honoring the Civil Right leader and his legacy, encourages community members to work together and improve the lives of others. With several volunteer opportunities around Bend on Monday, you can embody the vital teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr. by spending your day off giving back.An opportunity for the campus community to turn this day off into a “day on.” Sign up as an individual, with friends or as a club, and volunteer with one of OSU’s Central Oregon nonprofit partners. This event brings the opportunity to come together as a community for a day of service. Free coffee and snacks in the morning, and free pizza at noon! Email studentlife@osucascades.edu to register.Join other community members for a day of service honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Volunteers will spend the afternoon doing a variety of small projects, including cleaning, organizing and beautifying the school grounds. Please note, elementary and middle school age children must be accompanied by an adult!Every year, Locavore closes the market to “spiff it up.” Volunteers from OSU and community members alike are welcome to participate. Lunch is provided! Help with cleaning, painting handyman projects are appreciated. Contact Becky at beckysohappy@gmail.com for more information.Come help Camp Fire Central Oregon fill the hearts and mailboxes of hospitalized veterans by crafting unique Valentine's Day cards. All ages are welcome to participate, and no registration is required."I am MLK Jr." is a feature-length documentary which tells the riveting and monumental story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The film celebrates his life and his contributions to society through an engaging, contemporary perspective. The Unity Film Festival, event host, is geared towards impacting public discourse on issues relating to the unity of humankindThe Forest Service is encouraging Oregon residents to get outside and enjoy their public lands by waiving the day-use fees on Mon., Jan. 20. The fee waiver includes trailheads, visitor centers, boat launches and picnic areas. The Forest Service encourages community members to reflect on King’s legacy in the great outdoors, and check out volunteer opportunities at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs/volunteer.