Help For Furloughed Government Workers 

Amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, some local businesses and organizations are offering meals and services to furloughed federal government workers.
This is a living document that will be updated as we learn about local charitable efforts to help federal workers affected by the government shutdown.
High Desert Museum
Offering free admission to furloughed federal employees and immediate family members for duration of government shutdown. (Show form of government ID or badge at front desk)
highdesertmuseum.org
Bellatazza
Stewart Fritchman, owner of Bellatazza, is offering to cook family-friendly meals upon request during the shutdown that can be picked up at the restaurant. He'll even buy furloughed workers a coffee! PM him on Facebook
to request a meal.
Oregon Food Bank
Those seeking food assistance can find local meal sites and food pantries on Oregon Food Bank's website. Those who utilize SNAP and WIC benefits will not see a break in services, as funding is secured through February. School meal funding is also secure through March.
oregonfoodbank.org/findfood
Financial Assistance through Community Credit Unions
Furloughed federal workers that bank with a credit union may be eligible to receive short-term financial assistance. Contact your credit union to learn about your options.
Know of a business or organization that should be on this list? Email keely@bendsource.com and let us know.