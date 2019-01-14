Search
January 14, 2019 News » Local News

Help For Furloughed Government Workers 

Local businesses offer goods and services to federal workers affected by government shutdown

By
Amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, some local businesses and organizations are offering meals and services to furloughed federal government workers.

KEVIN BURKETT // FLICKR
  • Kevin Burkett // flickr

This is a living document that will be updated as we learn about local charitable efforts to help federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

High Desert Museum

Offering free admission to furloughed federal employees and immediate family members for duration of government shutdown. (Show form of government ID or badge at front desk)
highdesertmuseum.org

Bellatazza

Stewart Fritchman, owner of Bellatazza, is offering to cook family-friendly meals upon request during the shutdown that can be picked up at the restaurant. He'll even buy furloughed workers a coffee! PM him on Facebook to request a meal.

Oregon Food Bank

Those seeking food assistance can find local meal sites and food pantries on Oregon Food Bank's website. Those who utilize SNAP and WIC benefits will not see a break in services, as funding is secured through February. School meal funding is also secure through March.
oregonfoodbank.org/findfood

Financial Assistance through Community Credit Unions

Furloughed federal workers that bank with a credit union may be eligible to receive short-term financial assistance. Contact your credit union to learn about your options.



Know of a business or organization that should be on this list? Email keely@bendsource.com and let us know.
