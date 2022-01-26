 Hemp, the Next Great COVID Fighter? | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 26, 2022 Culture » Smoke Signals

Hemp, the Next Great COVID Fighter? 

A chat with one of the researchers who discovered that hemp (but not its psychoactive cousin) molecules show vaccine-like potential to prevent COVID-19

By

A new weapon to fight COVID-19 may have been uncovered by researchers at Oregon State University and Oregon Health & Science University this month.

Richard van Breemen, a professor at OSU's College of Pharmacy and the Linus Pauling Institute, released a study published Jan. 10 in the "Journal of Natural Products," which demonstrates how certain hemp molecules can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (the pinhead-looking molecule we have all seen in news graphics for 23 months) and potentially prevent the virus from entering human cells and causing infection.

RAWPIXEL
  • Rawpixel

"It's the same general mechanism by which the vaccines work," van Breemen explained. "There is a specific interaction between the coronavirus spike protein and human receptors. Antibodies (resulting from vaccines) stop that interaction."

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 are made from "messenger" RNA molecules, which teach our cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response is then activated when the real COVID-19 virus enters our bodies. Our body is then better prepared to fight the virus.

Van Breemen soon determined that there were signs that certain small hemp molecules could do functionally the same work by binding to the spike protein and blunting the protein's ability to bind to human cells.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"We hypothesized that small molecules, maybe from plants, could carry out the same prevention-type interaction," he said. "We looked for molecules with affinity to the spike protein."

Van Breemen, along with Ruth Muchiri, research & development lab manager at the Linus Pauling Institute, invented a chemical screening technique that allowed them to identify the promising molecules that are the subject of their study. They had been hard at work since late 2020, seeking grants and testing the efficacy of hemp molecules and their interaction with the virus. Van Breemen says they screened numerous botanicals that are used as dietary supplements.

Much to the chagrin of science-minded stoners, psycho-active cannabis (tetrahydrocannbinol or “THC”) did not seem to have the same effect in stopping the virus. tweet this

The Global Hemp Innovation Center in Corvallis made hemp extracts available to van Breemen and Muchiri, who isolated numerous candidates before identifying two promising small hemp molecules. The pair then sent their promising research to a "level 3" containment lab at OHSU in Portland, run by Dr. Fiakadu Tafesse. Level 3 labs are used to study potentially dangerous or even lethal viruses that are transmitted through the air. These labs take enormously complicated and expensive measures to prevent viruses from escaping.

Dr. Tafesse and four other individuals at OHSU then did functional testing with the virus in their secure laboratory. Together, scientists at OHSU and OSU determined that two hemp compounds—cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA)—were effective at halting the COVID spike protein from binding to human cells. Soon after, the team felt the findings warranted publication.

At a time when COVID's Omicron variant is shutting down schools and workplaces and overloading hospitals, the news set off a small media firestorm. Professor van Breemen hardly minds.

"I'm having the most fun in my career at this point," said van Breemen, who began his work in academia as a post-doctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins in the 1980s.

Hopeful as the news may be, the Omicron variant of the virus is currently 95% of new infections in the United States. And there is a paucity of evidence as to whether CBGA and CBDA can bind to all variants of SARS CoV-2.

"As far as we tested, they only affect the (Alpha and Beta) variants," van Breemen noted.

Could it fight Omicron and Delta?

"I hope," van Breemen said. "Antibody therapy is hit or miss. Some work, others might not. There are chances these small molecules (of hemp) are less effective (against Delta or Omicron)."

Much to the chagrin of science-minded stoners, psycho-active cannabis (tetrahydrocannbinol or "THC") did not seem to have the same effect in stopping the virus.

"In our screening essay, we were able to screen a large number of cannabinoids," van Breemen said. "In our binding study, THC did not bind." Indeed, fact-checking stories on the Internet have already sprung up, warning consumers that no one is claiming that smoking weed will cure COVID.

When asked whether psycho-active cannabis being a controlled substance affected his ability to test it, van Breemen indicated it did not. "Our method is so sensitive, we can test with extremely low levels (of THC)," he said.

Van Breemen says he hopes that clinical trials will not be far away now that the study is published. There are, of course, products already on the market that contain the CBGA and CBDA molecules. While he would not recommend specific products, van Breemen did suggest that consumers get a little bit more curious about what their hemp/CBD products contain.

"I would suggest that folks check the list of ingredients to check for CBDA and CBG," he said. "Look up certificate of analysis. And always consult a health care provider."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Cornhole Tournament

Cornhole Tournament - Shandy's

Wed., Jan. 26, 10 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

  • Smoke Signals »

    OLCC Changes Up its Rules in 2022

    • By Josh Jardine
    • Jan 12, 2022
    Changes to the rules around hemp and cannabis in Oregon mean more bud per visit and delivery to opt-out cities… maybe More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    A Doped-up Comedy Show

    • By Trevor Bradford
    • Dec 22, 2021
    Stoned comedians took to the stage to answer the age-old question: Can they perform well while stoned? More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    Sticky Stocking Stuffers

    • By Josh Jardine
    • Dec 8, 2021
    Two farms and a vaporizer to gift to others (or yourself) More »
  • More »

More by Jeremy Dickman

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly January 27, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation