 Here are the People Running for School Board, Parks in the May Election | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 24, 2021 News » Local News

Here are the People Running for School Board, Parks in the May Election 

Mail-in ballots for the May 18 Election will be sent out starting April 28

By

After a raucous 2020 election season, some might be overwhelmed at the prospect of going through it all again—but here we are, looking at another election season. Local elections for school board parks and other positions are happening May 18. Ballots will be mailed out starting April 28, and the Source will conduct endorsement interviews in contested races. Stay tuned for those throughout the month of April.

Mail-in ballots for the May 18 election will be sent out starting April 28. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Mail-in ballots for the May 18 election will be sent out starting April 28.

The candidates are:

Bend Metro Park & Recreation District

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Position 3: Nathan Hovekamp, Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick

Position 4: Zavier Borja, Robin Vora

Position 5: Deb Schoen, Elizabeth Hughes Weide

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District

Position 1: Matthew Gilman, Jon Golden

Position 2: Lena Berry, Mercedes Cook, Jeremiah Pedersen

Position 3: Kevin Scoggin

Sisters Park & Recreation District

Position 1: Bob Keefer

Position 2: Molly Baumann

Position 3: Jeffrey Tryens

Bend-La Pine School Board (Administrative District #1)

Zone 1: Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, Carrie McPherson Douglass

Zone 2: Wendy Imel, Marcus LeGrand

Zone 4: Gregg Henton, Shirley Olson

Zone 7: Cab Burge, Jon Haffner, Janet Sarai Llerandi

Redmond School District 2J

Position 1: Shawn Hartfield, Stephanie Hunter

Position 2: Lacey J Butts, Michelle Salinas, Michael Summers, Rachel M. Visinoni

Position 3: Jill Cummings, Lavon Medlock, Ron Osmundson

Position 4: No candidates yet; filing deadline extended to March 26 at 5pm

Sisters School District 6

Position 1: Jenica Cogdill, Rodney Cooper

Position 2: David Thorsett

Position 5: Kevin Eckert, Edie Jones

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Women in Film
"Anxiety" Rocks
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Local Brew News
Successful Buying and Selling
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Museum and Me

Museum and Me - High Desert Museum

Fri., March 26, 4-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    What's Your COVID Pivot?

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 24, 2021
    One year into the pandemic, Central Oregon community members on what they've learned and how this past year has changed them More »

  • Local News »

    Luke Wirkkala Murder Retrial Kicks Off

    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • Mar 24, 2021
    Wirkkala, who was found guilty of murder in 2014, is back in the courtroom and arguing he acted in self-defense More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Nicole Vulcan; Traducido por/translated by Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Mar 24, 2021
    Estas son las personas que postulan para el puesto en la mesa directiva del distrito escolar y de parques y recreación durante las elecciones de mayo More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-31, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation