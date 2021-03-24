Here are the People Running for School Board, Parks in the May Election 

After a raucous 2020 election season, some might be overwhelmed at the prospect of going through it all again—but here we are, looking at another election season. Local elections for school board parks and other positions are happening May 18. Ballots will be mailed out starting April 28, and the Source will conduct endorsement interviews in contested races. Stay tuned for those throughout the month of April.

The candidates are:

Position 3: Nathan Hovekamp, Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick

Position 4: Zavier Borja, Robin Vora

Position 5: Deb Schoen, Elizabeth Hughes Weide





Redmond Area Park & Recreation District

Position 1: Matthew Gilman, Jon Golden

Position 2: Lena Berry, Mercedes Cook, Jeremiah Pedersen

Position 3: Kevin Scoggin





Sisters Park & Recreation District

Position 1: Bob Keefer

Position 2: Molly Baumann

Position 3: Jeffrey Tryens





Bend-La Pine School Board (Administrative District #1)

Zone 1: Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, Carrie McPherson Douglass

Zone 2: Wendy Imel, Marcus LeGrand

Zone 4: Gregg Henton, Shirley Olson

Zone 7: Cab Burge, Jon Haffner, Janet Sarai Llerandi





Redmond School District 2J

Position 1: Shawn Hartfield, Stephanie Hunter

Position 2: Lacey J Butts, Michelle Salinas, Michael Summers, Rachel M. Visinoni

Position 3: Jill Cummings, Lavon Medlock, Ron Osmundson

Position 4: No candidates yet; filing deadline extended to March 26 at 5pm





Sisters School District 6

Position 1: Jenica Cogdill, Rodney Cooper

Position 2: David Thorsett

Position 5: Kevin Eckert, Edie Jones