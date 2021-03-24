Here are the People Running for School Board, Parks in the May Election 

After a raucous 2020 election season, some might be overwhelmed at the prospect of going through it all again—but here we are, looking at another election season. Local elections for school board parks and other positions are happening May 18. Ballots will be mailed out starting April 28, and the Source will conduct endorsement interviews in contested races. Stay tuned for those throughout the month of April.
The candidates are:Bend Metro Park & Recreation District
Position 3: Nathan Hovekamp, Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick
Position 4: Zavier Borja, Robin Vora
Position 5: Deb Schoen, Elizabeth Hughes Weide
Redmond Area Park & Recreation District
Position 1: Matthew Gilman, Jon Golden
Position 2: Lena Berry, Mercedes Cook, Jeremiah Pedersen
Position 3: Kevin Scoggin
Sisters Park & Recreation District
Position 1: Bob Keefer
Position 2: Molly Baumann
Position 3: Jeffrey Tryens
Bend-La Pine School Board (Administrative District #1)
Zone 1: Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, Carrie McPherson Douglass
Zone 2: Wendy Imel, Marcus LeGrand
Zone 4: Gregg Henton, Shirley Olson
Zone 7: Cab Burge, Jon Haffner, Janet Sarai Llerandi
Redmond School District 2J
Position 1: Shawn Hartfield, Stephanie Hunter
Position 2: Lacey J Butts, Michelle Salinas, Michael Summers, Rachel M. Visinoni
Position 3: Jill Cummings, Lavon Medlock, Ron Osmundson
Position 4: No candidates yet; filing deadline extended to March 26 at 5pm
Sisters School District 6
Position 1: Jenica Cogdill, Rodney Cooper
Position 2: David Thorsett
Position 5: Kevin Eckert, Edie Jones
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here