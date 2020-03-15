 Here's Where Kids Can Get Meals Starting Monday | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 15, 2020 News » Local News

Here's Where Kids Can Get Meals Starting Monday 

Grab-and-go locations offer free meals for kids; some offer adult meals for a low price

By
Monday will be a quiet day at schools across Oregon—but one of schools' most vital resources will continue to be offered at many area schools.

On Thursday night, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregon school to close as of Monday, March 16, and to remain closed through March 31 due to concerns around COVID-19. That left many concerned about where the decision would leave students who depended on safety nets that public schools provide, such as school breakfast and lunch programs.

click image NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
  • National Institutes of Health

School districts around Central Oregon announced Saturday that they would open Grab-and-Go locations where young people 18 and under can access meals, similar to summer lunch programming. Some districts also announced prices for adult meals. Bend-La Pine Schools, for example, mentioned a $4 charge for adults who wish to access the Grab-and-Go stations.

Grab-and-go meals are available on the days when school was scheduled to be in session. (Spring break in BLPS, Jefferson Count and Redmond schools, for example, starts March 23, during which time no meals are planned to be offered.)

Below are Central Oregon's Grab-and-Go Lunch pick-up locations:

Bend-La Pine Schools Meal Locations


Ensworth Elementary School 2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend 10:30-11:30 am.
Sky View Middle School 63555 18th Street, Bend 10:30-11:30 am
Bend Senior High School 230 NE 6th 10:30-11:30 am
Elk Meadow Elementary School 60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend 10:30-11:30 am
La Pine High School 51633 Coach Road, La Pine 10:30-11:30 am

Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go. Bend-La Pine Schools custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $4.

Redmond Public Schools Meal Locations


Children ages 18 and under can receive one free prepackaged breakfast and lunch at Redmond High School from the hours of 9 am to 10:30 am. Food distribution will occur in the school visitor parking lot.

Meal distribution dates and time are as follows:
March 16 – March 20: 9 am to 10:30 am.
March 23 – 28: SPRING BREAK | No Food Distribution
March 30 & 31: 9 am to 10:30 am.

No identification will be required to receive a meal. Attendees will receive one bag per child under the age of 18.

Sisters Schools Meal Location


Meals available at Sisters Elementary School. Seating is available outside or meals can be taken “grab and go.” Breakfast 8 to 8:30 am; lunch 11:30 am to noon.

Jefferson County Schools Meal Locations


Madras High School: Meals served at the entrance near the gym
Bridges High School: Meals served in the parking lot M
Metolius: Meals served in the bus dropoff area
Warm Springs: K-8: Meals served at the curb next to the bus dropoff 

Meals:  March 16-20, March 30-31

Breakfast 7:30 am-8:30 am, Lunch 11 am-11:45 am  

Meals will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive through. Eligible Individuals: Meals are free to children 1-18







