Here's Where Kids Can Get Meals Starting Monday 

M
onday will be a quiet day at schools across Oregon—but one of schools' most vital resources will continue to be offered at many area schools.
On Thursday night, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregon school to close
as of Monday, March 16, and to remain closed through March 31 due to concerns around COVID-19. That left many concerned about where the decision would leave students who depended on safety nets that public schools provide, such as school breakfast and lunch programs.
click image
-
National Institutes of Health
School districts around Central Oregon announced Saturday that they would open Grab-and-Go locations where young people 18 and under can access meals, similar to summer lunch programming. Some districts also announced prices for adult meals. Bend-La Pine Schools, for example, mentioned a $4 charge for adults who wish to access the Grab-and-Go stations.
Grab-and-go meals are available on the days when school was scheduled to be in session. (Spring break in BLPS, Jefferson Count and Redmond schools, for example, starts March 23, during which time no meals are planned to be offered.)
Below are Central Oregon's Grab-and-Go Lunch pick-up locations:
Bend-La Pine Schools Meal Locations
Ensworth Elementary School
2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend
10:30-11:30 am.
Sky View Middle School
63555 18th Street, Bend
10:30-11:30 am
Bend Senior High School
230 NE 6th
10:30-11:30 am
Elk Meadow Elementary School
60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend
10:30-11:30 am
La Pine High School
51633 Coach Road, La Pine
10:30-11:30 am
Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go. Bend-La Pine Schools custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal.
Adults can purchase a meal for $4.
Redmond Public Schools Meal Locations
Children ages 18 and under can receive one free prepackaged breakfast and lunch at Redmond High School
from the hours of 9 am to 10:30 am. Food distribution will occur in the school visitor parking lot.
Meal distribution dates and time are as follows:
March 16 – March 20: 9 am to 10:30 am.
March 23 – 28: SPRING BREAK | No Food Distribution
March 30 & 31: 9 am to 10:30 am.
No identification will be required to receive a meal. Attendees will receive one bag per child under the age of 18.
Sisters Schools Meal Location
Meals available at Sisters Elementary School. Seating is available outside or meals can be taken “grab and go.” Breakfast 8 to 8:30 am; lunch 11:30 am to noon.
Jefferson County Schools Meal Locations
Madras High School: Meals served at the entrance near the gym
Bridges High School: Meals served in the parking lot M
Metolius: Meals served in the bus dropoff area
Warm Springs: K-8: Meals served at the curb next to the bus dropoff
Meals: March 16-20, March 30-31
Breakfast 7:30 am-8:30 am, Lunch 11 am-11:45 am
Meals will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive through.
Eligible Individuals:
Meals are free to children 1-18