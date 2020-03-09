 Hey, Mr. Tambourine Man! | Upcoming Shows | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 09, 2020 Music » Upcoming Shows

Hey, Mr. Tambourine Man! 

Bob Dylan added to Les Schwab's summer concert lineup

By
Get ready, Central Oregon: A legend is headed our way this summer.

Bob Dylan has announced a summer 2020 tour across the U.S., starting at the Les Schwab Amphitheater June 4. Dylan will be joined by special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats as well as the Hot Club of Cowtown.

click image OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY PETE SOUZA
  • Official White House photo by Pete Souza
The last time Dylan, now age 78, played in Bend was in 2010.

In honor of Dylan’s arrival in Bend, we rounded up some of our favorite Bob Dylan songs.

Which one is going to get in your head now?

Some of Dylan's top songs include:

“Like a Rolling Stone”
“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”
“Tangled Up in Blue”
“Just Like a Woman”
“All Along the Watchtower”
“I Shall be Released”
“It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”
“Mr. Tambourine Man”
“Visions of Johanna”
“Every Grain of Sand”

Bob Dylan and His Band
With special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats & Hot Club of Cowtown
Thu., June 4. Doors 5pm/Show 6pm
Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend
Bendconcerts.com
$69.50+

