Hey, Mr. Tambourine Man! 

G

click image Official White House photo by Pete Souza

et ready, Central Oregon: A legend is headed our way this summer.Bob Dylan has announced a summer 2020 tour across the U.S., starting at the Les Schwab Amphitheater June 4. Dylan will be joined by special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats as well as the Hot Club of Cowtown. The last time Dylan, now age 78, played in Bend was in 2010.In honor of Dylan’s arrival in Bend, we rounded up some of our favorite Bob Dylan songs.Some of Dylan's top songs include:“Like a Rolling Stone”“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”“Tangled Up in Blue”“Just Like a Woman”“All Along the Watchtower”“I Shall be Released”“It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”“Mr. Tambourine Man”“Visions of Johanna”“Every Grain of Sand”With special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats & Hot Club of CowtownThu., June 4. Doors 5pm/Show 6pmLes Schwab Amphitheater, BendBendconcerts.com$69.50+