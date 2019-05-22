High Desert Hip-Hop 

The Clumzys, a rap duo from Arizona living in Redmond have been making some noise on stages around Central Oregon, opening for names including Snow Tha Product, Afroman and Dev at the Domino Room and The Capitol. And they aren't stopping there, as the tag-team rap duo is set to open for Dizzy Wright at The Domino Room June 1, and Anonymous That Dude at The Capitol June 18. Their energy is there night in and night out, blending modern hip-hop with the chopping lyricism of the old school.

Bron Wickum

The Clumzys are a part of pioneering the genre of hip-hop in Central Oregon, representing the "local artists" in an area craving more hip-hop. The two released an album, "Backwoods and Bandanas" in 2018, catching buzz with fans—and using local scenes as a backdrop. With some help from Bausik Film Company, the rappers dropped a music video for their hit single off the album, "Hold Up" with an abandoned shack and the scenic Oregon high desert in the background. Talk about local vibe. The pair often share the stage with a stacked opening lineup of artists from the area including J Meast—featured on that track—and Chandler P. The Clumzys leave it all on the stage.