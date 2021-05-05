 High Risk Returns | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 05, 2021 News » Local News

High Risk Returns 

Just a few days after being moved to Extreme Risk, Deschutes, Crook and 13 other counties will move back to high risk.

By

The Bend-La Pine Schools district will move to a modified schedule as cases among young people rise, even as Deschutes County is lowered from Extreme Risk to High Risk in the governor's risk-protection framework.

In the High-Risk category, people will be able to eat at restaurants, exercise at gyms and go to indoor entertainment establishments at a limited capacity with a maximum of 50 people inside at once, or 25% capacity for restaurants and 10% at gyms and entertainment venues. The lower assessed risk doesn’t stem from a significant decrease in cases, but rather statewide hospitalization metrics.

Related ▶ WATCH: Bend-La Pine School Board Zone 2: Candidate Marcus LeGrand: Endorsement interview for Marcus LeGrand, candidate for Bend-La Pine School Board Zone 4
▶ WATCH: Bend-La Pine School Board Zone 2: Candidate Marcus LeGrand
Endorsement interview for Marcus LeGrand, candidate for Bend-La Pine School Board Zone 4
Elections
“Let me be clear: across the state, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high, and Oregon is not out of the woods yet. However, we have met the hospitalization metric established by our health experts for counties to return to High Risk,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a press release. “With our statewide hospitalization rate stabilizing, our hospitals should have the capacity to continue treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19 and other serious medical conditions in the coming weeks.”
Fifteen counties, including Crook and Deschutes, moved into the Extreme Risk category on Friday, April 30 before the reversal of the decision was announced on Wednesday, May 5. The new High-Risk category will go into effect Friday, May 7. tweet this

Fifteen counties, including Crook and Deschutes, moved into the Extreme Risk category on Friday, April 30 before the reversal of the decision was announced on Wednesday, May 5. The new High-Risk category will go into effect Friday, May 7.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



The announcement comes just one day before the interim superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools district introduced modified schedules due to the spread of cases among students and staff.

“The number of students and staff who are unable to attend and work in our schools is at an all-time high. Hundreds of students throughout the district have been quarantined as a result of rules that call for quarantine of ‘close contact’ to those with COVID-19,” Interim Superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools Lora Nordquist wrote in an email to families.

click to enlarge Restaurant provides outdoor dining downtown due to COVID indoor restrictions in Snohomish, Washington. - COURTESY OF CINDY SHEBLEY
  • Courtesy of Cindy Shebley
  • Restaurant provides outdoor dining downtown due to COVID indoor restrictions in Snohomish, Washington.

High schoolers at Bend Senior High, Mountain View, Summit and La Pine High School will be released at 1:35 pm, 40 minutes earlier than the regular time, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. From 1:35pm-3:45 teachers will focus on quarantined students or those who need extra support. There’s no change to the schedule on Wednesday, or at the smaller high schools Realms, Skyline or Bend Tech Academy.

At Cascade, High Desert, Pacific Crest and Sky View middle schools, students will have unaltered schedules except for Wednesday, when they will work remotely. The remote days are meant to give extra time to students for tutoring and support. The smaller middle schools, Three Rivers, Realms and La Pine Middle School, will continue full in-person learning.

“Our goal is to keep our schools open for in-person instruction, so long as we feel we can do so safely and effectively, Nordquist said. “Moving to distancing learning for a period of time is a district decision that will be made on a school-by-school basis in response to large number of cases or quarantined students at that school.”

Related ▶ WATCH: Bend La Pine School Board Zone 1 - Carrie McPherson Douglass: Endorsement interview for Bend La Pine School Board Zone 1 - Carrie McPherson Douglass
▶ WATCH: Bend La Pine School Board Zone 1 - Carrie McPherson Douglass
Endorsement interview for Bend La Pine School Board Zone 1 - Carrie McPherson Douglass
Elections

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Free Will Astrology—Week of May 6
Waiving the Home Inspection Contingency
Dear In Headlights
Letters to the Editor 5/6/21
Congressional District 2 is a Huge Geographic Area. Break It Up, Already.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Keb' Mo' Live From City Winery NY

Keb' Mo' Live From City Winery NY

Thu., May 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por K.M. Collins Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • May 5, 2021
    ¿La falta de suministro de la Niña reforzará la temporada de incendios forestales? More »

  • Local News »

    Q&A with Becky Johnson

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 5, 2021
    Dr. Becky Johnson was instrumental in building the OSU-Cascades satellite campus. Now she’s the Interim President of the whole University System. More »

  • Local News »

    Fore! Sale

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 5, 2021
    River's Edge Golf Course is being sold to develop new housing. What does that tell us about Bend's land supply? More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Q&A with Becky Johnson

    Q&A with Becky Johnson

    Dr. Becky Johnson was instrumental in building the OSU-Cascades satellite campus. Now she’s the Interim President of the whole University System.
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 5, 2021
  • Fore! Sale

    Fore! Sale

    River's Edge Golf Course is being sold to develop new housing. What does that tell us about Bend's land supply?
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 5, 2021
  • Enterprise Zones Redrawn

    Enterprise Zones Redrawn

    Will Bend keep one of its key tools in attracting new businesses?
    • by Jack Harvel
    • Apr 28, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 5-12, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation