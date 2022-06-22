 Hiker Airlifted Off South Sister | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 22, 2022 News » Local News

Hiker Airlifted Off South Sister 

A climber waited overnight for a rescue after injuring himself

By

A 23-year-old man from Ithaca, New York, fell and injured himself after causing a small avalanche on South Sister on June 18, prompting a helicopter rescue with the assistance of the Oregon Army National Guard. The climber called 911 shortly before 7 p.m., saying he was unable to go down the mountain in his current state, and requested a helicopter evacuation. He was about 9,100 feet high on the 10,350 foot mountain.

click to enlarge A hiker had to wait overnight for rescue on South Sister after triggering an avalanche and injuring himself. - COURTESY OF DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
  • A hiker had to wait overnight for rescue on South Sister after triggering an avalanche and injuring himself.

Weather prevented any rescue mission from taking place that night, requiring the hiker to stay overnight in a tent and sleeping bag. Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue's Mountain Rescue Unit planned to scale the mountain the following morning, starting from Pole Creek Trailhead around 1 a.m. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management coordinated with the National Guard to provide a black hawk helicopter to conduct a hoist rescue on the downed hiker.

The search and rescue team located the climber at 8:50 a.m. after a 9-mile trek up the mountain. The team assessed the hiker's condition and moved him to an area where a helicopter rescue would be safer. The National Guard's Helicopter launched from Salem and arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. The search and rescue team hoisted the hiker onto the helicopter at 11:30 a.m. and transported him to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.

South Sister is a popular hiking spot but can be dangerous. July 13, 2021, saw three separate search and rescue missions — with two AirLink helicopter dispatches — within 24 hours.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
“Paddle + Pint”

Staff Pick
“Paddle + Pint” - Boss Rambler Beer Club

Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 9
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Camping Code Commences

    Camping Code Commences

    The City of Bend is exploring regulation of camps on City property, a year after creating a process for removing "unsafe" campsites
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 22, 2022
  • Illegal Pot Farm Linked to International Network

    Illegal Pot Farm Linked to International Network

    Police say a two-year criminal investigation revealed a complex criminal network
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 22, 2022
  • Low Bar or High Barrier?

    Low Bar or High Barrier?

    A group of teachers is asking Bend-La Pine Schools to rescind a pandemic-era policy that forbade grading students less than 50%
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 23, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation