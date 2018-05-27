Search
May 27, 2018 News » Local News

Hiker Finds Body East of Bend 

Investigators can't yet confirm it's that of a missing Bend woman

By
A hiker was walking east of Bend yesterday when he encountered what he believed to be a human body. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff, the hiker was about 21 miles east of Bend when he came across the body, wrapped in a tarp. Detectives from Bend Police and the Sheriff's office came to the scene.
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Based on what they found, law enforcement officials believe the remains are those of Sara Gomez, 24, a Bend woman who hasn't been seen since Feb. 19. Gomez's former boyfriend, Brian Penner, was the sole suspect in the case, officials said. Penner died in March from what investigators say was suicide by asphyxiation.

Investigators are working to identify the body found yesterday, but say it may take several weeks.

"Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, D.A. John Hummel and I believe that this
is the body of Sara Gomez, but it will take the conclusion of the
Medical Examiner’s investigation to confirm the identity of the human
remains," shared Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson in a Saturday press release. "Our thoughts and prayers have been with Ms. Gomez's family
since her disappearance and if the remains are determined to be her, our
hope is it will bring her family some closure." 

