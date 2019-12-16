 Hip Hop Hooray! | Upcoming Shows | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 16, 2019 Music » Upcoming Shows

Hip Hop Hooray! 

Naughty By Nature confirms a show at this year's Oregon WinterFest

By
Rap fans, it's time to rejoice.

Lay It Out Events announced today that Naughty By Nature will be headlining at this year's OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest, which takes place Feb. 14 through 16.

The New Jersey rap trio, made up of Treach, Vin Rock and Dj Kay Gee, have been bumping tunes in our ears since their self-titled debut album came out in 1991.

click to enlarge In 1996, Naughty By Nature won the award for Best Rap Album. - COURTESY UNIVERSAL ATTRACTIONS AGENCY
  • Courtesy Universal Attractions Agency
  • In 1996, Naughty By Nature won the award for Best Rap Album.
The three never looked back after their debut and began to skyrocket the charts—they are true masters of the smash hit, and at the time were one of the first groups to put rap on the same level as pop music. In 2017, Rolling Stone named "O.P.P." as the 80th best hip-hop song of all time.

The group performs Sat., Feb. 15 at Oregon WinterFest. You get tickets here.

Other acts include Jemere Morgan, Precious Byrd, Brandon Prinzing & the Old Revival, Blackstrap Bluegrass an Friday's headliner is yet to be announced.



*Lay It Out Events is the Source Weekly's sister company.
