Holiday Calendar 

All aboard! Don't miss Grand Illumination at Sunriver Resort Nov. 23.

WEDNESDAYS

AFTERNOON POKEMON CARDS

PLAY—Wabi Sabi is hosting an afternoon of Pokemon cards for all! Instruction and cards available to borrow for new players. 2:30-4:30pm.

Wabi Sabi | Free

wabisabibend.com



THURSDAYS

MOM'S RUNNING GROUP

FITNESS—Join in for a 3-4.5 mile run with 8-12-minute paces. This is a great group for moms of all running levels as well as beginners. Come meet new friends! 9:30am.

FIRST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH

MOM+BABY GROUP

—Moms and babies from two weeks old to walking can come to this group to connect with other moms and learn from one another. Each month a different guest specialist will join the group. 1:15-2:15pm.

Free Spirit | Free

freespiritbend.com

FIRST & THIRD SATURDAY OF THE MONTH

KID'S NIGHT OUT

—For kids ages 3-11, this night out gives kiddos all of Juniper Swim & Fitness to themselves. Play in the pool or join games and crafts with the help of BPRD staff. Snacks included. 6:30-9:30pm.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center | $11/adv., $14/day of.

bendparksandrec.org

SECOND SATURDAY OF THE MONTH

KIDS YOGA PARTY

WELLNESS—No parents allowed at this party! Kids ages 4-11 will enjoy a fun night of yoga, dance, mindfulness and play. 6-8pm.

Wild Thing Yoga | $20

wildthingbend.com

SECOND SATURDAY OF THE MONTH

FAMILY NIGHT

—Come to Juniper Swim & Fitness Center for a night of free family fitness. All ages welcome. 6:30-8:30pm.

Juniper Swim & Fitness | Free

bendparksandrec.org

SATURDAYS

WEEKEND POKEMON CARDS

—Here's another opportunity to learn the classic card game, Pokemon. Training and cards available. Third Saturday of every month goes an extra hour for tournament play. 10am-1pm.

Wabi Sabi | Free

wabisabibend.com

November 8 – December 20

Kindermusik – Family Class

- Bond with your child as you play, sing, dance and giggle together. Your child will learn and grow through activities that stimulate brain growth, build motor skills, enhance social-emotional development and much more. A trained, licensed Kindermusik educator guides the class from one activity to the next and helps you understand what your child is learning. Birth-6 years. Fridays 10:45-11:30am

Cascade School of Music | $15

ccschoolofmusic.org





MINING DAY

The High Desert Museum presents Mining Day, Nov. 9.

PLAY—Kids get the chance to pan for their own gold in this indoor placer mine and boomtown. 11am-3pm.

High Desert Museum | $2, plus admission

highdesertmuseum.org





OLD FASHION CHRISTMAS

—Come check out this celebration of holiday arts, crafts, antiques food and Santa! Sat., 9am-5pm, Sun., 10am-4pm.

Deschutes County Fairgrounds| $5 and a canned good

expo.deschutes.org

NOVEMBER 10

BREASTFEEDING CLASS

—These classes go beyond the basics of breastfeeding techniques and teach you everything you need to know to get the best start with your baby. The class will give you an arsenal of solutions in case you encounter any problems. Partners are encouraged to come! 541-678-0687

The Bend Birth Center | $75 per couple

babywellnessbend.com

NOVEMBER 13 & 20

NEWBORN CARE CLASS

—This two-week class will prepare you for taking care of a new baby. The first night focuses on what to expect the first days after birth, the second night is more hands-on baby care practice. It is an informative, fast-paced, and practical evening. 541-678-0687

403 NE Revere | $75 per couple

babywellnessbend.com

November 14

Smart but Scattered: Helping Individuals with Executive Function

CLASS – Join this free class aimed at helping individuals with executive function taught by Peg Dawson, Ed.D. 6 – 7:30pm. Call CODSN at 541-548-8559 for assistance.

Mt. Bachelor Village | Free





KIDS NINJA NIGHT

Monkeys welcome! Come to Free Spirit in the Old Mill for Kids Ninja Night Nov. 16.

—Kids ages 6 and older can come hang out (literally) for up to three hours at this indoor ninja warrior play space. There will be free pizza and healthy drinks provided. 6-9pm.

Free Spirit | $20/adv., $25/day of

freespiritbend.com

NOVEMBER 16

HOLIDAY CRAFT & GIFT BAZAAR

—Holiday crafts shopping to the max! Come browse through over 11,000 square feet of artist booths. Find that unique item for someone special. 9am-3pm.

1600 SW Reed Market Rd., Bend. | Free

bendparksandrec.org

NOVEMBER 17 & 20

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST: "PRINCESS MONONOKE" ENGLISH DUB

MOVIE—Catch one of Studio Ghibli's finest films, "Princess Mononoke," right in the Old Mill District. Sun., 12:55pm & Wed., 7pm.

Regal Old Mill | Theater prices

regmovies.com/theaters/ regal-old-mill-imax.com

NOVEMBER 20

THANKSGIVING SERVICE & PIE FEST

—All faiths come together to celebrate the Thanksgiving season with pie. 6:30pm-8:30pm.

Community Presbyterian Church, Redmond | Free





BACKPACK EXPLORERS: ELECTRIC BOOGIE

Preschoolers love the Backpack Explorers class at the High Desert Museum.

—Learn about electricity and all of its fun qualities using solar panels, wind turbines and more! Then take part in a scavenger hunt through the "Fueling the Future" exhibit. Ages 3-5. 10-11am.

High Desert Museum | $15, members get 20% discount

highdesertmuseum.org





REDMOND HOLIDAY FOOD & GIFT FESTIVAL

—The 20th annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival is all about getting that holiday shopping done. Browse through over hundreds of one-of-a-kind gifts and enjoy some food and holiday treats. Fri. & Sat., 10am-6pm, Sun. 10am-4pm.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center | No cover

facebook.com/events/ redmond-oregon/ redmond-holiday-food-gift-festival

NOVEMBER 22

"THE SANTA CLAUSE"

—Enjoy a showing of the classic holiday film, "The Santa Clause," starring Tim Allen. Bring the whole family! Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Bend. 7pm.

Tower Theatre | $10-$15

towertheatre.org





GRAND OPENING: NATURE'S RESILIENCE

—Check out the opening of "Nature's Resilience," an exhibit dedicated to showcasing how the High Desert ecosystem works and how even the worst events can support new growth and diversity. 10am-4pm

High Desert Museum | Museum Admission

highdesertmuseum.org





GRAND ILLUMINATION

—This year's tree lighting ceremony at Sunriver Resort will feature Santa himself, live music, crafts, train rides, telescope viewing, bounce houses, mini golf, other holiday characters and more! There will be live entertainment outdoors on the main stage. Raffle ticket sales will benefit the local non-profit, Wonderland Express. Noon-7pm.

Sunriver Resort | Free

destinationhotels.com/ sunriver-resort

NOVEMBER 28

REDMOND TURKEY TROT 5K & 10K

—Spend Thanksgiving with the family and run or walk the Turkey Trot! Participants will receive a Hoodoo Lift Ticket. There will be prizes for age group winners and the best costumes. There is also the free Brace Place 1K Kids Run. 9am-Noon.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center | Redmond

redmondturkeytrot.com

NOVEMBER 28

I LIKE PIE RUN

FUN RUN—Run or walk a 5K or shorter distance through the Old Mill District. Proceeds from these untimed races benefit Girls on the Run and NeighborImpact. Bring a pie, eat a pie, have fun! Participants should bring 5 pounds of canned food for NeighborImpact. 9am.

Old Mill District | $10/18 and older, $5/ages 6-17

footzonebend.com

NOVEMBER 28

THANKSGIVING AT THE RANCH

—Come to Brasada Ranch for some delicious Thanksgiving grub, Black Friday sales, pony rides, flag football games and breakfast with Santa!

Brasada Ranch | Prices & times TBA.

brasada.com

NOVEMBER 30, DECEMBER 21 & 28

BLACKLIGHT BLAST

—Check out some winter tubing at night with blacklights, glow sticks and extra illuminated runs! No snow, no problem! Reservations required. 6-8pm.

SHARC | $16/GA, $13/SROA member

sunriversharc.com

DECEMBER 3

MUSIC, MOVEMENT & STORIES

—Movement and literacy skills are closely connected. Your child will hear stories that include singing, and will have the chance to dance, play musical instruments and build motor skills. Open to children of all ages. 6:30pm.

Downtown Library | Free

Deschuteslibrary.org





TODDLIN' TALES

LEARN—Toddlers like to move, so this story time features not only the best stories, but plenty of participation through songs and action rhymes. Your child will be introduced to letter sounds, vocabulary and the fun of interacting with you and others. For children 18-36 month, 9:30am

Downtown Library | Free

Deschuteslibrary.org

DECEMBER 4 & 11

NEWBORN CARE CLASS

—This two-week class will prepare you for taking care of a new baby. The first night focuses on what to expect the first days after birth, the second night is more hands-on baby care practice. It is an informative, fast-paced, and practical evening. 541-678-0687

403 NE Revere | $75 per couple

babywellnessbend.com





"A CHRISTMAS STORY"

MOVIE—Who wants to watch Ralphie get into some classic holiday mischief?! Bring the whole family and support a worthy cause. Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Bend. 7pm.

Tower Theatre | $10-$15

towertheatre.org

DECEMBER 6

COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING

The community comes together in Drake Park for a traditional tree lighting ceremony Dec. 6.

—An afternoon of fun festivities and join Santa, as he counts down to the lighting of the community tree in Drake Park. It all happens in The Commons in Downtown Bend. 5-7:30pm.

Downtown Bend | Free

Downtownbend.org/ community-tree-lighting.html

DECEMBER 6, 7, 8

THE NUTCRACKER

—Don't miss the classic performance of "The Nutcracker" from the Central Oregon School of Ballet. This truly is a Bend family holiday tradition! Fri., 7pm, Sat., 3pm & 7pm, & Sun., 3pm.

Bend High Auditorium | $15-$45

centraloregonschoolofballet.com

DECEMBER 7 – JANUARY 1

GINGERBREAD JUNCTION

— Come visit Gingerbread Junction and marvel at the candy and cookie creations! Gingerbread houses will be on display in the Sunriver Resort Main Lodge in December. Free and open to the public.

Sunriver Resort | Free

Destinationhotels.com/ sunriver-resort





JINGLE BELL RUN

—Put on your best holiday costume and join in on The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run. 100 percent of fees and fundraising go towards fighting this great cause. Holiday costume and dog costume contests start at 10:30am. The 1K kids' fun run begins at 11:00am and the 5K run/walk starts at 11:30am.

The Commons | Prices Vary

events.arthirits.org

DECEMBER 7

BEND CHRISTMAS PARADE

—Don't miss this classic Central Oregon tradition. The Bend Christmas parade delights children and adults every year with oh, so much to take in. Animals, floats, fire engines and music! This year's theme is the "Best Christmas Ever." Noon.

Downtown Bend | Free

bendchristmasparade.org

DECEMBER 7 & 8

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

—Enjoy a holiday spread with Jolly Ol' St. Nicholas himself. Chat with Santa while the whole family enjoys a tasty hot breakfast. Bring the cameras for lots of pictures.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School | $18/adults, $13/kids 10 years and under. Under 6 months are free.

mcmenamins.com





SANTA'S VILLAGE

Meet Santa downtown Dec. 7, 14 & 21.

—Come meet Santa Claus right in downtown Bend and let him know what you want for Christmas. Bring your camera. Starts at noon.

Downtown Bend | Free





BREASTFEEDING CLASS

—These classes go beyond the basics of breastfeeding techniques and teach you everything you need to know to get the best start with your baby. The class will give you an arsenal of solutions in case you encounter any problems. Partners are encouraged to come! 541-678-0687

The Bend Birth Center | $75 per couple

babywellnessbend.com

DECEMBER 13

HOLIDAY LIGHTS WINTER PADDLE PARADE

Join the Paddle Parade Dec. 13 at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe.

—All paddling enthusiasts are welcome to join in this Bend tradition! Dress in holiday (and warm) attire and paddle the Deschutes River through the Old Mill District. Don't want to paddle? Come watch! 4-8pm.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe | Free

tumalocreek.com

DECEMBER 13

"ELF"

MOVIE—The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear... Don't miss the chance to watch Will Ferrell on the big screen in one of the modern day's best Christmas movies. Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House. 7pm.

Tower Theatre | $10-$15

towertheatre.org

DECEMBER 14

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA CEREMONY

—There is no better time of year to remember those who served our country. Join the community to honor veterans as wreaths are laid on their graves.

Deschutes Memorial Gardens | Ceremony is free, $15 to sponsor a wreath.

Wreathsacrossamerica.org

DECEMBER 14 & 15

HOLIDAY POPS MUSIC

—Come to Trinity Lutheran Church on the 14th at 7pm and the Bend Senior Center on the 15th at 2pm. Cozy up to warm and inspiring traditional music that's sure to put you and yours in the holiday spirit. Songs performed by the Bend Pops Orchestra. 2-3:30pm.

1600 SW Reed Market Rd. | Free

Bendpops.org/events

DECEMBER 20

WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

—There will be plenty of treats, skating and fun to go around! Bring a canned food item to donate and get $6 admission that includes a skate rental. 5:30-8:30pm.

The Pavilion | $6 with canned food item

bendparksandrec.org/event/ winter-solstice-celebration-2019/

DECEMBER 20-22

SWINGIN' TOWER CHRISTMAS

—It wouldn't be the holidays in Central Oregon without the Swingin' Tower Christmas! Enjoy a plethora of yule time songs and stories backed by Jim Tennant's 18-piece big band. Evening shows 7pm. Matinee on 21st and 22nd at 3pm.

Tower Theatre | $17-$22

towertheatre.org

DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS DINNER AT RANCH HOUSE

FOOD—Not a fan of a messy kitchen and all that holiday cooking stress? Head to Brasada Ranch for a Christmas dinner featuring all those tasty holiday favorites with none of the clean-up! 3-8pm.

Brasada Ranch | Menu Pricing

brasada.com

DECEMBER 31

NYE SNOWBALL DANCE & FIREWORKS SHOW

—Who doesn't love an all-day party at Hoodoo? Lifts run from 9am-9pm with a special dinner menu, live music at the lodge until midnight and then a masterful firework show to cap off the day and year. Let's ring in the new year!

Hoodoo Mountain | Free

skihoodoo.com