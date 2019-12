Well, well, well, Central Oregon... It's that time of year again. Windshields are thoroughly, annoyingly iced up in the morning, asses have been bruised at least once (cuz someone(!) forgot to shovel and salt the walkway last night), and "Shorts Guy" has been spotted in his puffy, sitting outside of [insert favorite bar/pub here], pounding pints of RPM.



Design and layout by Euijin Gray

Cleo has a list of lots of fun stuff from local shops.

But guess what else it's time for??! Time to stress out(!), overeat(!), and obviously overspend on crappy gifts you found last minute, cuz you didn't leisurely pre-shop throughout the year, picking up thoughtful gifts that you spontaneously came across that made you think of each wonderful family member and friend on your Christmas list. Don't we ALL aim to be THAT organized, THAT thoughtful, THAT non-procrastinator-like?!! I know that's MY brilliant plan every year. Yet, let me introduce myself. Might as well call me Last-Minute-Linda. Sorry, fam! OK, maybe I'm not THAT bad. My family can usually count on at least getting something semi-cool and handmade from me. Cuz while I'm definitely "Last-Minute-Linda," I'm also crafty AF. Lucky them.

To help out the rest of you non-crafty folk, I took to the gritty streets of Bend to chat with a few locals and ask them about their holiday plans—from the memories to the gifts! Armed with an iPhone and a little insight into "what's their thing," I curated an array of gift ideas that someone might fancy giving to lovely locals, should they be lucky enough to be on your gift list!

And speaking of local... We truly have some amazing, friendly, locally owned shops in this little town (wish I coulda hit them all up)! So many wonderful shopping options; especially if you're trying to keep your dollars close to home (which we should all be doing.. please tell me you are).

Not only are almost all of the the shops I hit up locally-owned & operated, but many of the goods are locally-made as well! VERY COOL. YES. ALL. CAPS.

I also made sure to include some vintage goods. Cuz well, I'm a self-certified thrift guru, vintage hunter and lover of all things cool and dusty and forgotten. Shine those babies up and let them live again!

Okay, back to the Gift Guide.. here we go, guys!

NAME/AGE Cleo Oak, age 7 and 3/4

ABOUT CLEO My interests and hobbies are science and aerial silks. My talent is art, and my passion is science.

FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS My favorite part about Christmas is making mashed potatoes with my sissy. And I like playing in the snow!

AND BESIDES FRUITCAKE... LEAST FAVORITE PART When I have to stop opening presents.

BESIDES A SEASON PASS, FLIPPING THE SENATE AND WORLD PEACE, WHAT'S ON YOUR WISHLIST A lava lamp, to see my sissy (she's in Eugene at college), a pet hedgehog, bead curtains, skateboard and science stuff.





Design and layout by Euijin Gray

Cleo's list

A. 'My Robitic Pet', Award-Winning Stem Toy, Tumbling Hedgehog, $39.99 at Leapin' Lizards

B. 'Love Mert', Recycled Leather Scrap Rainbow Pouch, $42.95 at Jack & Millie

C. 'Guitar Girls Knits' Bend Beanie, $40 at Cosa Cura

D. 'LéLéo' Leather Bow Clip, $13.50 at Cosa Cura

E. Selenite Crystal, $18 at Root Adorned

F. Himalayan Raw Salt Crystal, $2 at MRC

G. 'Mitch' Blue Chalcedony Earrings, $30 at The Workhouse

H. 'Little Lark' Wood/Wool Slingshot Set, $24 at The Workhouse

I. 'Katie Daisy' Sticker Packs, $9ea. at The Workhouse

J. 'Vans' SK8-Hi, $45 at Vanilla

K. 'I'm With The Band' Velvet Scrunchie, $20 at Vanilla

L. 'Progresso' Woodless Colored Pencils, .90ea. at Layor

M. Wool Initial Ornament, $7.95 at Ju-Bee-Lee

N. Wool Felt Dot Garland, $28.95 at Ju-Bee-Lee

Design and layout by Euijin Gray

Deacon, a local outdoors sports lover, has lots of fun gear on his list.

NAME/AGE Deacon Williams, age 13

ABOUT DEACON Loves mountain biking on Bachelor; also likes to skate around town, hang out with friends and play football.

FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS Spending time with family and the conversations.

AND BESIDES FRUITCAKE... LEAST FAVORITE PART Having to clean the house up for guests that come over.

BESIDES A SEASON PASS, FLIPPING THE SENATE AND WORLD PEACE, WHAT'S ON YOUR WISHLIST My wish list is money and a new iPhone 11, also for it to snow all season.

Deacon's list

A. 'Volcom' Polar Fleece Plaid, $79.95 at Tactics

B. 'Stance' Moblow Slate Socks, $13.95 at Tactics

C. 'Hestra' Alpine Pro Leather Adventure Mitts, $170 at Patagonia of Bend

D. Gift Certifícate, Any $ Amount at Gear Fix

E. 'Brixton' Henley Wallet, $59 at Vanilla

F. 'Brixton' Striped Beanie, $26 at Vanilla

G. 'Jotters' Adventure Journals Set, $20.95 at Jack & Millie

H. 'Table Topics' Teen, $25 at Ju-Bee-Lee

I. 'Gentleman's Hardware' Bicycle Repair Kit, $22.95 at Ju-Bee-Lee

Design and layout by Euijin Gray

In next week's feature, we'll continue with more of Chris-T's interviews and gift recommendations featuring local adults she spotted on the streets of Bend.