DESIGN BY EUIJIN GRAY

ell, well, well, Central Oregon... It's that time of year again. Windshields are thoroughly, annoyingly iced up in the morning, asses have been bruised at least once (cuz someone(!) forgot to shovel and salt the walkway last night), and "Shorts Guy" has been spotted in his puffy, sitting outside of [insert favorite bar/pub here], pounding pints of RPM.But guess what else it's time for??! Time to stress out(!), overeat(!), and obviously overspend on crappy gifts you found last minute, cuz you didn't leisurely pre-shop throughout the year, picking up thoughtful gifts that you spontaneously came across that made you think of each wonderful family member and friend on your Christmas list. Don't we ALL aim to be THAT organized, THAT thoughtful, THAT non-procrastinator-like?!! I know that's MY brilliant plan every year. Yet, let me introduce myself. Might as well call me Last-Minute-Linda. Sorry, fam! OK, maybe I'm not THAT bad. My family can usually count on at least getting something semi-cool and handmade from me. Cuz while I'm definitely "Last-Minute-Linda," I'm also crafty AF. Lucky them.To help out the rest of you non-crafty folk, I took to the gritty streets of Bend to chat with a few locals and ask them about their holiday plans—from the memories to the gifts! Armed with an iPhone and a little insight into "what's their thing," I curated an array of gift ideas that someone might fancy giving to lovely locals, should they be lucky enough to be on your gift list!And speaking of local... We truly have some amazing, friendly, locally owned shops in this little town (wish I coulda hit them all up)! So many wonderful shopping options; especially if you're trying to keep your dollars close to home (which we should all be doing.. please tell me you are).Not only are almost all of the the shops I hit up locally-owned & operated, but many of the goods are locally-made as well! VERY COOL. YES. ALL. CAPS.I also made sure to include some vintage goods. Cuz well, I'm a self-certified thrift guru, vintage hunter and lover of all things cool and dusty and forgotten. Shine those babies up and let them live again!

NAME/AGE Marley Weedman, age 25

ABOUT MARLEY Student at COCC, Stylist at Hot Box Betty, artist, social media/creative content producer.

FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS Cozy nights in with family and friends, a hot toddy at the D&D followed by a walk home in the snow.

AND BESIDES FRUITCAKE... LEAST FAVORITE PART The Music! On repeat, all day every day!!

WHERE DO YOU LIKE TO SHOP FOR GIFTS? First and Foremost, Hot Box Betty! And tattoo gift cards from @rarespider, yummy skincare from AOS, local artisan goods.

BESIDES A SEASON PASS, FLIPPING THE SENATE, AND WORLD PEACE, WHAT'S ON YOUR WISHLIST? A snowshoe trip at Suttle Lake Lodge, a day off, a donation to a great cause! Think reproductive rights, women's wellness, student art programs. The good stuff.

Marley's list

A. 'R+Co' Vicious Hairspray $32, Tinsel Smoothing Oil, $25 both at Spell Studio

B. AIIR Smoothing Cream, $32 at Spell Studio

C. Zodiac Gemstone-infused Perfume Oil, $25 at Spell Studio

D. Sisal Washcloth, $6 at Found

E. Therese Kuempel Jewelry Brass/Gemstone Lighter, $85

F. Deschutes Growery Mac1 Flower, price varies at Oregon Euphorics

G. Print Fresh Marbled Velvet Journal, $28.95 at Jack+Millie

H. Baggu Metallic Reusable Totebag, $16.95 at Jack+Millie

I. Printed Cards, $6 ea. at Jack+Millie

J. Frida Ornament, $18.95 at Ju-Bee-Lee

K. Imone Organic Apparel hand-sewn/dyed leggings, $75 at The Workhouse

L. Sally Gilmore mug, $48 at The Workhouse

M. Simply Simmons Paintbrush, $4.45 at Layor

N. Hand-poured Studio 5 soy candles, made in Bend. "Northern Nights" is scented with Frazier Fir, Black Tea and Whiskey, $34 at The Workhouse

NAME/AGE Amanda Whitney, age 28

ABOUT AMANDA I'm a mama first, a creative second, and a vintage clothing slinger at heart. You'll find me around town with my tribe scouring estate sales and lovin' on my babies and friends.

FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS Spending days by the fire with fam, and making gifts for loved ones with the littles.

AND BESIDES FRUITCAKE... LEAST FAVORITE PART Kinda unconventional... sweet potato pie.

WHERE DO YOU LIKE TO SHOP FOR GIFTS? 'FOUND' downtown. I love to spread the eco-conscious love around these sometimes-wasteful, consumer holidays.

BESIDES A SEASON PASS, FLIPPING THE SENATE, AND WORLD PEACE, WHAT'S ON YOUR WISHLIST? Wool everything.

Amanda's list

A. Ethel Studio Meditation Pillow, $148 at Found

B. Ethel Studio Eye Pillow, $27 at Found

C. Root to Sky Room & Body Spray, $39 exclusive to Found

D. Maxwell's Mystic Matches Palo Santo, $13 at Found

E. Tate & Adele Wool Baby Aviator Cap, $36 at Cosa Cura

F. Steena's Suds, Felted Llama Fiber Soap Bar, $8 at Cosa Cura

G. Imone Organic Apparel Pendleton Fabric Hand Warmers, $15 at The Workhouse

H. Green Bird Press Recycled Leather/Paper Scrap Ornament, $12 at The Workhouse

I. Hand-poured Studio 5 Candle, "Bend Blend," $34 at The Workhouse

J. Vintage Dried Flower Hanging Prism, $12 at MÉRC

K. Vintage Alpaca Scarf, $28 at MÉRC

NAME/AGE Eric Nelson, age 46

ABOUT ERIC I love snowboarding, reading, hiking. I'm a dad, and work as a salon sales consultant.

FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS Time off from work! For snowboarding of course.

AND BESIDES FRUITCAKE... LEAST FAVORITE PART I guess the pressure to make them the best you can.

WHERE DO YOU LIKE TO SHOP FOR GIFTS? Mostly online.

BESIDES A SEASON PASS, FLIPPING THE SENATE, AND WORLD PEACE, WHAT'S ON YOUR WISHLIST? Absolutely to all that, and I guess some new climbing gear. Also donating to any animal-related causes is great.

Eric's list

A. Gift Card, Any $ Amount from REI

B. Dragon PXV Snow Goggles, $179.95 from Tactics

C. Farm to Feet Merino Wool Socks, $25 at Gear Fix

D. Upcycled, Hand-Stiched Tee, $25 at @plantbasedpropaganda

E. Olivina Men Bourbon Cedar Cologne, $44.95 at Ju-Bee-Lee

F. Fauna + Fiber Leather Card Holder, $45 at The Workhouse

G. "The Calling" book by Barry Blanchard $27.95 at Patagonia of Bend

H. Triumph Outpost Leather Mason Jar Mug, $24 at Cosa Cura

I. Metolius Artisan Chai Mix, $12 at The Workhouse

J. Sweet Pea Cole Handmade Wool Air Fresheners, $20ea. at The Workhouse