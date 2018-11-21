Holiday Marketplaces & Craft Bazaars 

click to enlarge
November 16 & 17
Bend Holidays and Happenings Craft Fair
Featuring unique items and food vendors.
Friday, 1-6pm & Saturday, 8am-6:30pm
Grace First Lutheran Church
November 16 & 17
Christmas Goose Boutique
Christmas gifts crafted by local artisans, with all proceeds benefiting cancer patients in Central Oregon.
Friday, 9am-6pm & Saturday, 9am-4pm
St. Charles Medical Center
wendyswish.org
November 16-18
Holiday Food & Gift Festival
Over 120 vendors featuring one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season, from jewelry to toys. Sample a wide range of gourmet foods, such as jams, chocolates, handmade pastas and more.
Friday & Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Middle & South Sister Conference Halls
hfgf.com
November 17
Holiday Craft & Gift Bazaar
Local crafters, gift sellers and artisans all in one place! 9am-3pm
Bend Senior Center
November 17
Elk Meadow Holiday Bazaar
Find the perfect gift among local crafters and vendors — Elk Meadow students are even pitching in! The Elk Meadow PTO will also be hosting a raffle.
10am-4pm
Elk Meadow Elementary School
November 17
Trinity Episcopal Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale
Items for sale include handmade jewelry, wood crafts, quilted and hand knit items — along with delicious baked treats!
9am-1pm
St. Helen's Hall at Trinity Episcopal
November 17
Shop Local Market
A one-stop shop, full variety of goods from local crafters and small business owners —from home décor, jewelry, clothing and more!
1:30-5:30pm.
63813 Scenic Dr.
541-771-2527
Brand Wagon
November 23 & 24
Holiday Marketplace
Featuring local and regional artists, showcasing pottery, jewelry, lotions and soaps, fine art and more.
10am-5pm
Sunriver Resort: Homestead/Heritage Building
sunriverresort.com
November 23 & 24
Into the Woods Holiday Market
Hosted by Found Natural Goods, this artisan marketplace is a carefully curated group of unique gifts and goods.
10am-6pm
Crows Feet Commons
foundnaturalgoods.com
November 23 & 24
Holiday Village Market
Unique gifts for all the special people in your life! Support local artists, crafters and nonprofits.
December 2
11am-5pm
Centennial Park in Redmond
Holiday Marketplace Pop-Up
Featuring original gifts by local artists and craftspeople and delicious holiday baked goods. Follow Nancy P's on Facebook for a fun giveaway as the time gets closer!
Nancy P's Cafe & Bakery
December 2
Holiday Market
Unique gifts made in Bend by women.
Tula Movement Arts
December 7 & 8
Madras Holiday Market
One of Central Oregon's favorite Saturday summer markets is back for one weekend in December!
Friday, Noon-7pm & Saturday, 9am-4pm
Jefferson County Fair Complex
madrassaturdaymarket.com
December 8
Art Show & Sale
Hosted by local artist Linda Swindle, this annual show features unique holiday gifts crafted by local artists.
10am-4pm
Powell Butte Community Center
December 8
Central Oregon Saturday Market Holiday Show
One of Central Oregon's favorite Saturday summer markets is back for one Saturday in December!
10am-4pm
Mountain View High School
December 8
Locavore Holiday Gift Faire
This fair includes over 50 vendors selling local, handcrafted food products, crafts, art and more.
10am-4pm
Unitarian Universalist Church
December 13 & 14
Winter Pop Up Shop
Featuring local creators and makers and hosted by LoilJ
Dec. 13, 5-8pm & Dec. 14, 11am-6pm
Springhill Suites by Marriott.
Dec. 15 & 16
Craft-O! Holiday Bazaar
Featuring jewelry, pottery and keep sakes handmade by The Workhouse artists.
The Old Ironworks