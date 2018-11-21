Holiday Marketplaces & Craft Bazaars 

click to enlarge Pixabay

November 16 & 17



Bend Holidays and Happenings Craft Fair

Featuring unique items and food vendors.

Friday, 1-6pm & Saturday, 8am-6:30pm

Grace First Lutheran Church

November 16 & 17

Christmas Goose Boutique

Christmas gifts crafted by local artisans, with all proceeds benefiting cancer patients in Central Oregon.

Friday, 9am-6pm & Saturday, 9am-4pm

St. Charles Medical Center

wendyswish.org

November 16-18

Holiday Food & Gift Festival

Over 120 vendors featuring one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season, from jewelry to toys. Sample a wide range of gourmet foods, such as jams, chocolates, handmade pastas and more.

Friday & Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Middle & South Sister Conference Halls

hfgf.com

November 17

Holiday Craft & Gift Bazaar

Local crafters, gift sellers and artisans all in one place! 9am-3pm

Bend Senior Center

November 17

Elk Meadow Holiday Bazaar

Find the perfect gift among local crafters and vendors — Elk Meadow students are even pitching in! The Elk Meadow PTO will also be hosting a raffle.

10am-4pm

Elk Meadow Elementary School

November 17

Trinity Episcopal Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale

Items for sale include handmade jewelry, wood crafts, quilted and hand knit items — along with delicious baked treats!

9am-1pm

St. Helen's Hall at Trinity Episcopal

November 17

Shop Local Market

A one-stop shop, full variety of goods from local crafters and small business owners —from home décor, jewelry, clothing and more!

1:30-5:30pm.

63813 Scenic Dr.

541-771-2527

Brand Wagon

November 23 & 24

Holiday Marketplace

Featuring local and regional artists, showcasing pottery, jewelry, lotions and soaps, fine art and more.

10am-5pm

Sunriver Resort: Homestead/Heritage Building

sunriverresort.com

November 23 & 24

Into the Woods Holiday Market

Hosted by Found Natural Goods, this artisan marketplace is a carefully curated group of unique gifts and goods.

10am-6pm

Crows Feet Commons

foundnaturalgoods.com

November 23 & 24

Holiday Village Market

Unique gifts for all the special people in your life! Support local artists, crafters and nonprofits.

11am-5pm

Centennial Park in Redmond

Holiday Marketplace Pop-Up

Featuring original gifts by local artists and craftspeople and delicious holiday baked goods. Follow Nancy P's on Facebook for a fun giveaway as the time gets closer!

Nancy P's Cafe & Bakery

December 2

Holiday Market

Unique gifts made in Bend by women.

Tula Movement Arts

December 7 & 8

Madras Holiday Market

One of Central Oregon's favorite Saturday summer markets is back for one weekend in December!

Friday, Noon-7pm & Saturday, 9am-4pm

Jefferson County Fair Complex

madrassaturdaymarket.com

December 8

Art Show & Sale

Hosted by local artist Linda Swindle, this annual show features unique holiday gifts crafted by local artists.

10am-4pm

Powell Butte Community Center

December 8

Central Oregon Saturday Market Holiday Show

One of Central Oregon's favorite Saturday summer markets is back for one Saturday in December!

10am-4pm

Mountain View High School

December 8

Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

This fair includes over 50 vendors selling local, handcrafted food products, crafts, art and more.

10am-4pm

Unitarian Universalist Church

December 13 & 14

Winter Pop Up Shop

Featuring local creators and makers and hosted by LoilJ



Dec. 13, 5-8pm & Dec. 14, 11am-6pm

Springhill Suites by Marriott.

Craft-O! Holiday Bazaar

Featuring jewelry, pottery and keep sakes handmade by The Workhouse artists.

The Old Ironworks