 Holidays, COVID-19 and Real Estate Showings | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 09, 2020 Culture » Take Me Home

Holidays, COVID-19 and Real Estate Showings 

The ever-evolving list of considerations when viewing property

By

It's no secret that the real estate market is one sector of the economy where the effects of coronavirus have had the opposite influence than on the vast majority of the U.S. economy. From the start of the pandemic, the real estate industry in Oregon has been considered an essential business/industry. In fact, the real estate market has soared all while facing a global pandemic. Demand for housing remains extremely high even during what is typically considered a slower season for realtors in Central Oregon. Buyer demand remains high and as such, so do the showing requests.

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

With the recent surge in coronavirus cases both nationally and locally, it seemed a good idea to revisit safety protocols and considerations. Unlike many other businesses, real estate involves people's homes, one of the most intimate places for people. It is their sanctuary, their safe place, and now their schools—and for many, their place of employment. For many, their home has become the only place during this pandemic where the guard can come down and a relaxing breath of safety can be inhaled.

Respect and consideration for others' health and safety is of critical importance when viewing property, especially now. Pile the holiday season on top of an already interesting time and voilà– real estate showings can get a little complicated.

The first and most crucial thing when looking at properties is consideration for others' time and space. It may become more difficult for people to leave a home for a showing during certain hours because of homeschooling requirements, or perhaps they work from home and are on Zoom meetings and conference calls. They may need 24 hours' notice to pick up the house, pack up the kids and the dogs and reschedule that Zoom call, all while waiting for the Webex class to finish so they can dart out the door in time for the showing. In other cases, like tenant-occupied properties, the residents did not choose to put their home on the market and may not be so receptive to having to do the above routine and allowing strangers in their home. It's important to be flexible with timing. While the goal is to find the perfect property, sometimes it requires waiting a couple hours or working around someone else's schedule. In terms of punctuality, now may not be the best time to arrive to a showing 15 minutes early. There may be other showings before one's scheduled appointment, or the resident is threading the needle on timing between those classes and Zoom calls.

In addition, keep the showings concise. With so many places closed or operating in limited capacity, it is entirely possible that the home's occupant is parked somewhere, with the kids, the dogs and doing a Zoom call or a Webex class from the car.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Now is not the time for touring homes for the sake of touring just in case. If the neighborhood or the style and size of the house, for example, are not what meets the requirements, perhaps it's a good idea to focus on seeing only the properties that do.

It's key to also have consideration for one's realtor. The National Association of Realtors and the local associations are suggesting limited contact between clients and brokers. That means riding in separate cars to showings and forgoing in-person meetings to virtual meetings and digital document signings. While real estate brokers are not considered frontline workers, every time a realtor steps out with a client they are interfacing with people who are not part of their everyday pod. They, too, may have elderly parents they are caring for or a member in their household who has a compromised immune system.

Also, be respectful of sanitation and mask requirements. Always wash hands frequently, wear booties and sanitize hands prior to entering a property. Wear a mask! When entering someone else's home, this isn't a choice. It's mandatory. Aside from the fact that it is a statewide ordinance, this is someone's home and sanctuary. When inside the house, refrain from touching anything. Opening the cabinets, turning on the water and the various other things I have seen clients do over the years is not appropriate right now. Videos can be taken of the interior of linen closets or cabinets. Keep in mind may people have cameras and other devices around their home. Disrespectful behavior not only reflects poorly on the person viewing the property, but also can lead to liability issues for a real estate broker. It is best to mind one's Ps and Qs.

Finally, it goes without saying that if one is not feeling well or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, reschedule the showing.

We are no doubt in one of the most trying times this country has seen in over a century. And now more than ever we need to demonstrate kindness, respect and consideration. This goes for not only real estate showings, but for our community members as a whole.

About The Author

Christin J Hunter, Broker

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 Gift Guide: Comfort & Joy
Flee Bites & All Night Yawn
Free Will Astrology—Week of December 10
To Scan or Not to Scan: Local Restaurants and QR Codes
Letters to the Editor 12/10/20
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Writers Writing - When the Muse Stands You Up

Staff Pick
Writers Writing - When the Muse Stands You Up

Sat., Dec. 12, 1:30-3 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Christin J Hunter, Broker

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 9-January13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation