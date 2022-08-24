 Home Inspections | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 24, 2022 Culture » Take Me Home

Home Inspections 

Making the most of your inspection

By

Home inspections are often the most nerve-wracking part of real estate transaction for all parties (buyers, sellers, agents). If a deal is going to fall apart, most of them begin to unravel during the home inspection process. Sometimes buyers get "cold feet" after finding out about some small or large issues; sometimes the buyer and seller cannot come to terms when negotiating repairs or credits. Often, agents can work through these issues in a professional manner and keep the transaction moving forward to closing. I did want to take a moment to talk about home inspections—what they are, how to make the most of your inspection and how the inspection is used in a real estate transaction.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PEXELS
  • Courtesy of Pexels

A home inspection is an objective examination of the physical structure and systems of a home, from the top of the roof to the crawlspace and foundation. I cannot stress this enough: Get a home inspection every time. Part of making a "good decision" is being aware of as many facts as possible; having a professional inspector go through a property as well as check out the major components is easily worth the cost. Now, one must also understand that the job of a home inspector is to find issues, or point out things that are imperfect, and trust me, they always find things. I work with inspectors who inspect brand-new construction and they find things to report on every time. Both the buyer and the agent need to understand that while an inspector will point out dozens of issues in most homes, it is important to keep perspective. Take some time to educate yourself on what kind of items should be concerning and what kind of things can simply be added to a "weekend to-do list." For instance, an inspector pointing out a cracked outlet cover should not scare a buyer away from a home, whereas major mold issues may do so.

One of the best ways to learn about your new house and the major systems is to attend the home inspection. There's a lot of value in learning where your water shut-off is located and how you access the crawl space, or learning about your electrical box and breakers and what each light switch does. Everyone has different levels of knowledge about homes, so take the opportunity to ask the inspector whatever questions you have. Attending the inspection also makes reading and understanding the inspection report much easier, as the inspector will likely take some time to show you some of the items they will be "calling out" in the report.

Typically, in the state of Oregon, from the time buyer and seller agree to terms, the buyer has 10 days to inspect the property and negotiate any repairs or credits. The buyer can terminate the purchase agreement and retain their earnest money if they are within this window, so staying on top of your inspection period is imperative. Time is of the essence when it comes to getting your inspection scheduled and completed to allow time to negotiate any needed repairs/credits, so that everything is buttoned up before the inspection window expires. Hope this helps with your next home inspection!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Pricing Your Home to Sell

    Pricing Your Home to Sell

    How to get it right in a challenging market
    • By Janet McNown, RE/Max Key Properties Principal Broker
    • Jun 8, 2022

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Paul Eddy @ Crosscut - Warming Hut No. 5

Paul Eddy @ Crosscut - Warming Hut No. 5 - Crosscut Warming Hut No 5

Wed., Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

More by James Keane

  • Real Estate Mailbag

    Real Estate Mailbag

    Answering questions from our readers
    • By James Keane
    • Aug 10, 2022
  • Changes In SE Bend

    Changes In SE Bend

    Caldera High and Alpenglow Park are among this neighborhood's new features
    • By James Keane
    • Jul 27, 2022
  • The Return of Inventory

    The Return of Inventory

    In the ever-shifting real estate market, a return to more "normal"
    • By James Keane and James Keane
    • Jul 13, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation