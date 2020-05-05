Hometown Rockers Make Good After New EP 

S
ome musicians have been taking this time at home to work on new music or stream shows out to the public. Others have been working on other facets of the industry they otherwise might not have time to accomplish.
For local band Scary Busey, it's been the latter. We wrote about the release of the band's new EP "Tower Peeler"
last month, which at the time was available for free to accommodate music listeners during the pandemic. Now, things have changed for the band, with Forbidden Place Records
out of Denver deciding to pick the project up. Turns out, business for Scary Busey hasn't been so bad.
click to enlarge
-
Kyle Switzer
-
Scary Busey in better days, playing at the Volcanic Theatre Pub.
"It's a good feeling to have support from people who understand music. They are a rad record label that supports some really rad bands, including my other band The Kronk Men," guitarist Jake Spece told the Source
. "It's rad to at least have digital support because in these times its the quickest way to get it to the listener."
People can purchase "Tower Peeler" for whatever price they name through the label. Seriously. There's no minimum—but if these early digital sales go well, it could mean CDs and potentially a vinyl release.
"If it sells well enough to get a physical release, that would be fantastic. And it gives people more of an opportunity to have a little, interactive, physical piece of what we do. I've never downloaded a song in my life, so a physical release, to me, is the way it's done," said vocalist Tim Vester. "It means that someone can grab the recording and experience it as I have always experienced the music I love. I am really stoked to have had it happen!"
"I agree with these (Vester's) sentiments," added drummer Jamie Sykes. "Getting some vinyl would be killer!"
For those interested, Purchase "Tower Peeler" here.