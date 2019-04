Drive-thru coffee shop Honey and Pine Coffee Company opened its third location on 9th Street and Wilson Avenue in Bend, in the same complex as the Green Leaf Garden Center. The menu includes espresso beverages, hot chocolate, real fruit smoothies, Italian soda, tea, an energy drink made from the lotus flower and donuts. Honey and Pine Coffee has locations in Bend, Redmond and Salem.

click to enlarge Submitted

Honey and Pine Coffee Company

644 SE 9th St., Bend

503-507-4684

facebook.com/honeyandpinecoffee