 Hospitality Jobs are Back | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 26, 2022 News » Local News

Hospitality Jobs are Back 

Deschutes County is employing more hospitality workers than it did pre-pandemic, according to newest monthly estimate

By

The Oregon Employment Department reported that accommodation and food services are employing nearly as many people as they were pre-pandemic in seasonally adjusted models. Deschutes County added 2,140 jobs total in December, and unemployment dropped to 4.3%, just 1% above a record-setting 3.3% low before the pandemic.

The leisure and hospitality sector is up from 2019 levels in the most recent monthly estimate, after being devastated during the initial surge of COVID-19 and again when the Delta variant started to spread.

It's taken time, but Central Oregon is inching back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment. - COURTESY OF THE OREGON EMPLOYMENT DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of the Oregon Employment Department
  • It's taken time, but Central Oregon is inching back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment.

"The industry lost a little momentum last winter with another wave of the virus but quickly rebounded again in the spring and summer of 2021. The most recent monthly estimate for Deschutes County's accommodation and food services in November 2021 has employment levels up 2% above 2019 levels," Damon Runberg, a regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department, wrote in a press release.

The numbers may indicate a change in consumer preferences as they adapted to the pandemic. Food carts grew by more than 120% compared to pre-pandemic numbers, from 101 jobs to 185. Full-service restaurants are still trending below pre-pandemic levels by about 600 jobs or 12.7%.

“The total number of job ads in the accommodation and food services industry are up 96% from pre-COVID levels, yet employment is only down around 5%. This is a good sign that businesses are hiring, but they are trying to do it at a much faster pace than the labor force is growing.”—Damon Rundberg tweet this

"This makes sense with fewer people wanting to eat indoors. We also see that coffee shops have done well too (snack and nonalcoholic beverages). Bars and other drinking places are basically back to pre-pandemic levels," Runberg said.

The numbers seem at odds with how hard it is for restaurants to return to full employment. Quit rates for the leisure and hospitality industry remained above 5% from July to November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. November tied with September for a record-breaking quit rate of 3%.

"The total number of job ads in the accommodation and food services industry are up 96% from pre-COVID levels, yet employment is only down around 5%. This is a good sign that businesses are hiring, but they are trying to do it at a much faster pace than the labor force is growing," Runberg said. "These elevated levels of hiring demand give significant hope for a full employment recovery in 2022 but also means we will likely continue to see a very tight labor market in this sector."

Monthly employment estimates can be tricky and more detailed reports based on payroll tax records will eventually give a more precise measure of employment in Central Oregon.

"If instead we focused on the lagging but far more accurate payroll tax records, we see that the recovery may be running just a little slower than initially estimated through September 2021," Runberg said. "These recently released payroll records reveal that restaurant and hotel employment was running around 5% below 2019 levels as of September, whereas those monthly estimates through September were showing employment levels down only 3.7%."

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Nature Night: A Low-to-No Snow Future

Nature Night: A Low-to-No Snow Future

Wed., Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    8 Big Ways You Can Help Our Waters

    • By Andy Brack
    • Jan 26, 2022
    A trip to the Pacific Ocean is more than four hours away by car. But our day-to-day decisions can make an impact on ocean health More »

  • Local News »

    Multiple Motels

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jan 26, 2022
    The City purchased the Rainbow Motel and plans to convert it into temporary housing More »

  • Local News »

    Too Woke to Reawake

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jan 26, 2022
    A tour featuring prominent vaccine and election-skeptic speakers moves to Salem after community backlash More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Too Woke to Reawake

    Too Woke to Reawake

    A tour featuring prominent vaccine and election-skeptic speakers moves to Salem after community backlash
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jan 26, 2022
  • Multiple Motels

    Multiple Motels

    The City purchased the Rainbow Motel and plans to convert it into temporary housing
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jan 26, 2022
  • New Sunriver Station and Trails Funded

    New Sunriver Station and Trails Funded

    Deschutes County's Transient Room Tax revenue funds tourist-y projects
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jan 19, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly January 27, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation