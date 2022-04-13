 Hot Products | The Leaflet | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 13, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

Hot Products 

Local dispensaries share some of their favorite goods

By

Oregrown
Product: High Desert Sour Sage Flower
Sativa 33.19%
Price: $38 for an eighth
Where from: Oregrown
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Tokyo Starfish
Product: Tokyo Flower
Grown with live organic soil
Price: $8 - $14 per gram
Where from: Tokyo Starfish

The Herb Center
Product: In house Lava Cake - Indica
Price: $7 gram
Where from: Tumalo Living Organics

Fyre
Product: Drops Live Resign new 100mg pack – strain specific
Price: $16 for 20 pack (photo shows 10-pack)
Where from: Drops

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Green Leaf
Product: Rocket Fuel
Price: $31.95 1.5 cf bag
Brand: Rogue Soil 


Smoke Lore
Product: Mule Kickers
Price: $5 for 50mg gummy
Where from: Mule Extracts

Dr. Jolly's
Product: Magic Number
100mg Sasparilla
Price: $16.80 with tax / $14 medical
Where from: Magic Number 








