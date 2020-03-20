Hotspots for Kids in Bend-La Pine Schools 

W

click to enlarge Steve Riot, Pixabay

With iPads distributed to students in 3rd grade and above in BLPS, many activities are expected to happen online. Still, Mikalson said students do have the option to be more tactile.

"Access to learning for all students is a priority of ours," Mikalson wrote. "We will be distributing a limited number of hotspots to accommodate those families who do not currently have internet access. We also encourage families to contact local cable and phone providers for possible no cost options for internet connections as some providers are currently providing these services free to students."Paper packets will also be utilized at the elementary level and for other students 6-12 who need it, and digital learning at the secondary level can be downloaded to Google Drive in order to provide access offline, if necessary. All teachers can be contacted via phone in lieu of email for families that do not have internet," Mikalson wrote.Local internet providers such as BendBroadband are offering free service for 60 days to low-income households and those with students in K-12 and college; however, inquiries as to whether the service would require a long-term contract went unanswered.