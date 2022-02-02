 How Do I Shove Thee?, Pouter Struggle | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 02, 2022 Culture » Advice & Fun

How Do I Shove Thee?, Pouter Struggle 

You can’t hold two thoughts in mind or say two things at once

By

How Do I Shove Thee?

I'm a 31-year-old gay man. I have these intrusive lusty thoughts about my ex, like daily. I'm extremely physically attracted to him, but we just don't work as a couple and never will. Despite knowing this, I'm having a hard time stopping myself from thinking about him. It's more of a mental habit than anything else, but I just don't know how to break it.

—Tormented

We are selective forgetters, readily deleting from memory the things we really, really need to remember. This can be amusing in retrospect like, after we go all Israelites 2.0: wandering for 40 years around the Mall of America parking garage or until we file a false report that our car's been stolen, whichever comes first.

RAWPIXEL
  • Rawpixel

The things we long to evict from our thoughts like your recurring waking sex dreams of your unsuitable Donny Adonis — squat in our mental attic like codependent ghosts. It doesn't help that you can't just decide to find him sexually repellant. We have a mental template for what we find hot shaped by evolution, genetics, and individual experience. There's no little cartoon trash can you can drag it into because you're hyperventilating over the wrong himbo.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Adding to the fun, social psychologist Daniel Wegner finds that "thought suppression" trying to forget, ignore, or shove away thoughts makes those thoughts come back with a vengeance. Wegner and his team instructed research participants, "Try not to think of a white bear." This is a big fail right from the start, because the mind sweeps around to check whether you're thinking of a white bear — which means you're thinking of the damn bear.

There does seem to be a way out using two obsession-reducing steps from psychologists Jens Forster and Nira Liberman. First, admit that it's hard to keep from thinking about him, which alleviates the pressure to succeed at it. And my take: It might also help to find the funny in it when your hottieloop goes on repeat: "Really, Self? Again with the futility TV?"

Second, crowd out thoughts of him with substitute thoughts. Say the alphabet backward or read a book aloud. Repeatedly, if necessary. (The underlying principle: You can't hold two thoughts in mind or say two things at once.) Keep this up, and you should eventually (mostly) extract yourself from this mental torture loop — without the obvious downsides of your next best option: a bathroom mirror DIY lobotomy.

Pouter Struggle

My girlfriend will say she's okay with things when she really isn't. But then she spends days pouting and making cutting remarks, never saying what the real issue is — like that she really wanted Chinese, not Thai. Is our relationship doomed, or can I get her to be more direct?

—Beaten Down

Telling people what you want is necessary under certain circumstances, like when a woman at the diner says, "Hi, I'm Madge, and I'll be your waitress," and not, "Hi, I'm a mindreader, here to guess what you want for lunch."

As Mick Jagger points out, "You can't always get what you want" but asking for it is a major start. Your girlfriend, however, has what clinical psychologist Randy Paterson describes as a "passive" style of communication. It's driven by fear (often "a profound fear of being rejected") that leads a person to keep their needs on mute. In contrast with healthy assertiveness explaining "Here's what I'd like" in a timely way your girlfriend's approach is basically: "I'm a woman with needs!...but I won't tell you what they are, and then I'll go all funeralface for a week because you didn't meet them."

Her passive style is relationship poison. You can't really know her when she's always hiding who she is and what she wants. And because needs that go unexpressed are needs that can't be addressed, she's probably filled with anger and resentment including sexual resentment from expecting you to be all "Fifty Shades of 'Guess!'"

Had your girlfriend written me to ask how she might change — that is, start asserting herself I'd offer her advice on how to do that (and why she should). Your issue is different: inspiring her to want to change. Present this not as her problem but a relationship issue: You love her and want to make her happy, but that takes knowing what she wants. Ask her to go to couples therapy with you. (Chances are she'll go whether she actually wants to or not!)

This could be the beginning of a beautifully healthy relationship possibly with her, if she'll do the work to risk being honest with you. Of course, the first step is being honest with herself when answering the question, "Why does he always ignore what I want?!": "Um, because I communicate in a language used by ferns."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Buddy Odor

    Buddy Odor

    The fact that something has gone on for a while is not reason for it to continue
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Jan 26, 2022

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Author Event: Rise by Lindsey Vonn

Author Event: Rise by Lindsey Vonn

Thu., Feb. 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Amy Alkon

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 3, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation