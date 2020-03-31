How I Spent My Day: In the era of coronavirus, a lens on lives changing quickly in Central Oregon 

Name: Anna Koch
Age:
20
Occupation:
student / ski instructor / laid off / working on parents’ farm during quarantine
Area of residence (city, town):
Bend, OR / staying with parents in Silverton, OR
click to enlarge
HOW I SPENT MY DAY:
MORNING
I woke up at:
9:30
How I felt upon waking:
No purpose as the day is going to be boring.
The first thing I did:
Searched for my cat and checked in with parents to see what the day held.
The first thing I ate and drank:
A juice my dad made and a vegan raspberry brownie I made last night.
How I spent the rest of my morning:
Went in the hot tub, read then came back in and read when it started raining.
AFTERNOON
How I spent my afternoon:
I worked with my dad. We finished turning a fallen log over our creek into a “bridge,” and we chainsawed the top to smoothen it & make it easier to cross.
I broke for lunch at: 2:30 but didn’t eat till 5:30.
What I ate for lunch
: We made a traditional Danish lunch in honor of our recently passed grandmother.
EVENING
I ended my work day (if any) at
: 4:30
The first thing I did upon finishing work:
made dinner/lunch
The thing I looked forward to after finishing work:
Going in the hot tub, reading, and playing with my cat and dog.
What I ate for dinner
: N/A
What I did to unwind (if any):
I baked a vegan peach crumble, read my book, and played cards with my mom.
What I’m looking forward to tomorrow:
Hopefully it’s sunny. Then we won’t have to work in the rain again and we could go for a small hike up to the Silverton tower. I’m also looking forward to reading my book some more, and maybe cooking another new recipe.