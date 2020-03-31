How I Spent My Day: In the era of coronavirus, a lens on lives changing quickly in Central Oregon 

click to enlarge Courtesy Anna Koch

20student / ski instructor / laid off / working on parents’ farm during quarantineBend, OR / staying with parents in Silverton, OR9:30No purpose as the day is going to be boring.Searched for my cat and checked in with parents to see what the day held.A juice my dad made and a vegan raspberry brownie I made last night.Went in the hot tub, read then came back in and read when it started raining.I worked with my dad. We finished turning a fallen log over our creek into a “bridge,” and we chainsawed the top to smoothen it & make it easier to cross. I broke for lunch at: 2:30 but didn’t eat till 5:30.: We made a traditional Danish lunch in honor of our recently passed grandmother.: 4:30made dinner/lunchGoing in the hot tub, reading, and playing with my cat and dog.: N/AI baked a vegan peach crumble, read my book, and played cards with my mom.Hopefully it’s sunny. Then we won’t have to work in the rain again and we could go for a small hike up to the Silverton tower. I’m also looking forward to reading my book some more, and maybe cooking another new recipe.