December 19, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Humble Beet Soup to To-Go Program Eliminates Waste 

In an ongoing effort to transition from single-use containers, The Humble Beet has introduced a soup to-go program. When you buy soup, it comes in a reusable, durable container with a sealable lid. If you want to bring the container back you receive a full deposit refund, similar to their existing lasagna and casserole program. Soups change on a regular basis. Last week they served swiss potato leek, vegan jackfruit chili and vegan curry tomato soup.

CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com

Next month The Humble Beet will be fully transitioning from single containers when they start their deli service to-go program.

The Humble Beet
1124 NW Newport Ave., Bend
541-598-5973
humblebeet.com


