Humble Beet Soup to To-Go Program Eliminates Waste 

The Humble Beet

1124 NW Newport Ave., Bend

541-598-5973

humblebeet.com

n an ongoing effort to transition from single-use containers, The Humble Beet has introduced a soup to-go program. When you buy soup, it comes in a reusable, durable container with a sealable lid. If you want to bring the container back you receive a full deposit refund, similar to their existing lasagna and casserole program. Soups change on a regular basis. Last week they served swiss potato leek, vegan jackfruit chili and vegan curry tomato soup.Next month The Humble Beet will be fully transitioning from single containers when they start their deli service to-go program.