A bottle of kombucha.

Humm Kombucha Taproom

1125 NE 2nd St., Bend

hummkombucha.com

541-306-6329

umm Kombucha has developed a proprietary fermentation process to make the first-ever verified non-alcoholic raw kombucha. Humm's new patent-pending process will improve flavor consistency while maintaining a live, raw, non-alcoholic beverage that the company says is well below the government standard of 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.