December 29, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Ice Rink Open for the Season in Redmond 

Operating hours may be adjusted on holidays and/or due to inclement weather

By

Just in time for Christmas and the winter season, the City of Redmond and the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District opened the ice-skating rink located on Seventh St. Plaza, in between Deschutes and Evergreen Avenues.

"The approximately 4,000-square-foot rink will operate seven days a week until the end of March, weather permitting," according to a news release.

The Redmond ice skating season is now in &#10;full swing. - CITY OF REDMOND
  • City of Redmond
  • The Redmond ice skating season is now in full swing.

Admission is $1.25 with your own skates, or $5 with rental skates. A family rate of $15 is available for persons residing in the same household, up to six people.

The rink is open every day and has split scheduling to accommodate those who prefer to bring their own equipment and skate in the morning. From 10am until 12:30pm on Fri-Sun, and 1pm from Mon-Thu, people can skate free of charge with their own equipment. Though, during these hours the ice surface isn't well groomed, and the rink will close if there are any safety hazards risks, such as too-soft ice or snow on the rink. Skate rentals begin from 3-9pm from Mon-Thu, 2-10pm Fri-Sat and 2-9pm on Sun.

"Operating hours may be adjusted on holidays and/or due to inclement weather. Check the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation's website at www.RAPRD.org/ice-rink, or call 541-977-7841 for updates before you head to the rink," the release concluded. The rink's official opening day was Dec. 16.

Redmond Ice Skating Rink
Downtown Redmond
raprd.org
Free-$5


Website powered by Foundation