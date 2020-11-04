Ice skating—like nearly everything—looks a little different this winter season 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
The "ice sports" season began this week at The Pavilion in Bend—but like most activities during this pandemic year, things will operate differently.
Among the biggest changes for this season: Hockey, a popular sport among Bendites young and old, won't be available in league form at all this year, since it's considered a contact sport by the Oregon Health Authority, according to Bend Park and Recreation District. People can still attend "skills and drills" hockey sessions, however, and BPRD is also offering "learn to play" hockey and skate sessions throughout the season. The Adult Curling League remains open this year.
For those looking to go ice skating, skate sessions are available every day, and face masks are required. With a more limited capacity this year, BPRD is recommending people make reservations for skating sessions, including its Family Skate, Cheap Skate and Parent-Tot Skate sessions ahead of time, via website or phone. Reservations are open up to 15 minutes before a particular session. Due to COVID-19 precautions, The Pavilion will not offer concessions or storage lockers, and its indoor viewing area is closed to the public. Reservations and league registrations are available at bendparksandrec.org.
