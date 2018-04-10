Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 10, 2018 News » Local News

Ice Sports to end Friday 

The Pavilion will let the ice melt in preparation for summer activities

By
click to enlarge BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
Ice skaters and hockey players, this is your last week of the season, as Bend Park and Recreation District is closing down the Pavilion’s ice rink Friday, April 9.

The Pavilion is offering $6 end-of-season rates until Friday at 7 pm, when the ice will melt in preparation for summer activities. The ice traditionally comes back for Halloween.

Open skate is from 9am to 11:30 am, 1:15 pm to 3:45 pm and 4pm to 7pm Monday to Thursday. Adult stick time is from 11:45 am to 1 pm Monday to Friday. The last three adult pick up hockey times are 7:15 pm to 8:30 pm Tuesday to Thursday. The final open skate is Friday, 1:15pm to 7pm.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 4-11, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Chris Miller

Readers also liked…

  • Clash in the Canyonlands

    Clash in the Canyonlands

    Some want to turn a giant swath of land in Southeast Oregon into a National Monument. Others think it's a waste of time.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Aug 24, 2016
  • Fuel for the Fires, Inside and Out

    Fuel for the Fires, Inside and Out

    A look at biomass as an alternative fuel source
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Aug 31, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation