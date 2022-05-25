 Ideas to plan an ideal summer outing - Bikes and Boats | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 25, 2022 News » Local News

Ideas to plan an ideal summer outing - Bikes and Boats 

A cliché itinerary—but clichés have to come from somewhere....

By

When one lives in the shadows of mountains, adjacent to a gorgeous, glittering river, what does one do? Enjoy the mountains and the river, of course.

click to enlarge If a summer day involves SUPs, it might as well include pups on SUPs. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • If a summer day involves SUPs, it might as well include pups on SUPs.

While it might seem cliché to the typical resident of Central Oregon to say that a perfect summer day involves biking in said mountains and boating on said river, that's exactly the type of perfect summer day I want to sign up for. On my ideal summer day, I set out via bike from my home in Bend's Orchard District, a bike trailer behind me stuffed with an inflatable SUP and a few canned cocktails stuck in wherever they'll fit. I pick up an iced coffee from BackPorch on the east side and then head west and up, up, up—possibly regretting bringing the trailer and SUP—along some of the handy protected bike lanes of the west side, to meet a gravel road that offers access to the Deschutes and its paddle trails and quiet inlets off the main channel. From here, pumping up the SUP is ideally the hardest thing I have yet to do. I'll float and paddle a while, crack that canned thing I brought, and meander back home once I've dried off on shore. Good thing the way back home is downhill.



About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
