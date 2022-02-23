 If the Shoe Fits | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 22, 2022 Bend Nest » Nest News

If the Shoe Fits 

Choice Option schools provide alternatives to traditional education

By

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year, families may want to consider the Choice Option schools available within the

Bend -La Pine district. These schools all feature learning opportunities that are significantly different from the traditional programs and offer families a variety of learning styles to fit every student’s needs and interests. The Choice Option schools have the same standards and requirements as traditional schools within the district but may execute things a bit differently. New this year is the option for families to submit more than one application, allowing for a second or third choice school.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

All schools are planning virtual information sessions, and some will also offer in-person, as well. Application deadlines are March 1 for high school students and March 18 for those entering grades Kindergarten through 8th. 

Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School (K-5) - Info sessions: in-person March 2 at 5:30 p.m. and virtual March 8 at 5:30 p.m. 

Highland Magnet at Kenwood School (K-5) - Info session: virtual March 9 at 5:30 p.m. 

Juniper Elementary School (K-5) - Info session: virtual March 9 at 2 p.m. 

Realms Middle School (grades 6-8) - Info sessions:
in-person Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and virtual Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. 

Spanish Dual Immersion Program at Bear Creek and R.E. Jewell Elementary Schools, High Desert Middle School and Caldera High School - Info sessions: virtual March 1 at 6 p.m. 

Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School (K-8) - Info sessions: in-person March 3 at 5:30 p.m. and virtual Tuesdays Feb. 8 to March 15 at 4 p.m.  

Realms High School (9-12) – contact the school

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall School
contact the school 

Darris Hurst

Darris is an award winning graphic designer, professional photographer and video production specialist.
