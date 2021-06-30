 If You're New Here: A's to Your Cannabis Q's | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 30, 2021 Culture » Smoke Signals

If You're New Here: A's to Your Cannabis Q's 

For those new to legal cannabis, a do and don't-do list

By

As a public service to those who may not yet have had the pleasure of knowing the benefits (and occasional drawbacks) to Oregon's legal marijuana program, we're tackling some of the most basic questions in this week's Smoke Signals column.

So what&#39;s in this little bottle can really get me high? Don&#39;t say we didn&#39;t warn you. - ERIN STONE / PIXABAY
  • Erin Stone / Pixabay
  • So what's in this little bottle can really get me high? Don't say we didn't warn you.

Q: How do I know if I'm smoking too much weed?

A: That's a great question. But I don't know you, so I have no way to know. Maybe you are smoking too much, or maybe you are not smoking enough. I'd hazard a guess that if you're worried enough to ask about it, maybe you are. Here are some other litmus tests: Do you own an item of clothing that's free of burn holes? If no, then maybe cut down a bit. Are you smoking a quarter-pound every day? Not to seem judgmental, but perhaps that is too much.

But again, I'm not your weed supervisor. It sounds like you are seeking validation for your choices here, and I'm not entirely comfortable being your enabler, so I don't know. Maybe pray on it? People seem to do that for stuff they want.

Q: I've been extra stressed with work and raising five kids. Is there a strain you would recommend?

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

A: Five kids? Five? Oh my god, that's... that's too many. Way too many. Where do you live, inside a giant shoe? I had to do a double-portion dab just from reading this question. That sounds like the worst, seriously. The worst. Is there any way you can fake your own death and leave the country? Belize does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S., and it's beautiful this time of year. Barring that, try something with a high indica content. Preferably while you're on the beaches of Belize.

Q: My grandmother is very conservative, and I want to tell her that I smoke weed. How can I do so without upsetting her?

A: Go ahead and tell her. It's probably going to kill her, but you do you, Captain Selfish. God forbid you try keeping any scrap of your life private.

Q: I'd like to include weed as part of my sex life with my wife. What do you recommend?

A: Has anyone ever accused you of oversharing? Well, since you asked, try this: Set the mood with candles, put some Chumbawamba on the stereo, and then pull out your 4-foot Graffix bong, fill it with ice water, and then—oh shit, the bong tipped over. And you just changed the sheets! Shit! Don't just stand there, get me a towel. Oh sweet Jesus, it smells so very bad, like a burning tire factory. Except the tires are made out of rotten, month-old sacks of garbage and sulphur. Goddammit, why can't you just learn to roll a joint? I mean, seriously. You should have gotten rid of that bong years ago.

Oh, or try cannabis-infused lubes. Those are pretty good too, I guess.

Q: I'm interested in trying edibles for the first time, but I'm a little nervous. Any suggestions?

A: Hey, I know how scary it can be to eat food. Sometimes I even burst into tears when the waitress brings me my order. Your best bet is to just dive right in, starting with, let's say, 2500 mg of THC. That's nearly 167 recreational sized servings, so it's going to be sorta spendy. Try to be around as many people as possible, like at Costco or Walmart during the busy shopping times. Focus your mind on everything that scares you. Really try to pinpoint all of the faults you find in yourself. Best of luck!

(Real answer? Do exactly the opposite of this, please.)

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Family Ties
Source Material
Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order
Insects: They're not all 'bad'
Stay Cool and Celebrate the 4th
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant

Staff Pick
Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant - Tower Theatre

Thu., July 1, 7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Vote for your favorite places in the Best of Central Oregon 2021 contest!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

More by Josh Jardine

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 30-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation