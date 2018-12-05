Search
December 05, 2018 Culture » Art Watch

Illustrated Books to Treasure, by Local Artists 

This holiday season is a perfect excuse to fill a young one's imagination with the works of local artists. Quite a few lovely offerings that come from local artists would be an added treasure to any young Oregonian's library.

You Stole My Name

by Dennis McGregor

I love this sweet and simple book. McGregor's illustrations are rich and deeply beautiful. Each page shows two animals: one that has the name of the other in their name. It's a fun little rhyme that's also pretty funny. An added bonus is that you can find McGregor singing the book along with his guitar on his Facebook page and hear how the words sound when put to a little ditty.

Available at Newport Avenue Market and Dudley's Bookshop Cafe

Oregon Reads Aloud: A collection of 25 Children's Stories

by Oregon authors and illustrators

This little gem was published by SMART, a statewide reading program that helps to bring the joy of reading to youth in schools and beyond. The book is filled with fantastic tales that not only highlight the various locations throughout Oregon, but also the variety of people. You'll find stories that take you from the Columbia River to Mount Hood and into the streets of Portland. It's a delightful collection that not only showcases our lovely state, but many of the artists in it.

Available at Newport Avenue Market

Little Bird Explores Bend

by Kristin Riggle

This sweet little book would make a great gift for a young member of Central Oregonian as it highlights various beloved locations. Riggle does a great job of turning local adventure activities into ones involving birds! There's a bird fishing and bird kayaking and a bird skiing, so even the older reader will be amused by its humor.

Available at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe, Roundabout Books and The Workhouse

