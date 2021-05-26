Indigenous People's Day Approved as Official State Holiday 

The second Monday in October—previously celebrated as Columbus Day—will now be Indigenous People's Day in Oregon, following the passage of a bill in the state legislature. The Oregon state Senate approved House Bill 2526 on May 18, after the passage of the original bill by the Oregon House by a 50-5 vote. Central Oregon's delegation—including Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) and Reps. Jack Zika (R-Redmond) and Jason Kropf (D-Bend) voted in favor of the bills. It passed the Oregon Senate with seven "nay" votes.

click image Chris Phan / Wikimedia Commons

"Celebrating Columbus Day has often brought reminders of pain and suffering experienced by native people, by re-naming this state holiday, Oregonians will be encouraged to learn, grow and celebrate our state's native communities," read a press release from Oregon Senate Democrats.