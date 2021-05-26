 Indigenous People's Day Approved as Official State Holiday | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 26, 2021 News » Local News

Indigenous People's Day Approved as Official State Holiday 

Columbus Day will now be Indigenous People's Day in Oregon

By

The second Monday in October—previously celebrated as Columbus Day—will now be Indigenous People's Day in Oregon, following the passage of a bill in the state legislature. The Oregon state Senate approved House Bill 2526 on May 18, after the passage of the original bill by the Oregon House by a 50-5 vote. Central Oregon's delegation—including Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) and Reps. Jack Zika (R-Redmond) and Jason Kropf (D-Bend) voted in favor of the bills. It passed the Oregon Senate with seven "nay" votes.

click image CHRIS PHAN / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Chris Phan / Wikimedia Commons

"Celebrating Columbus Day has often brought reminders of pain and suffering experienced by native people, by re-naming this state holiday, Oregonians will be encouraged to learn, grow and celebrate our state's native communities," read a press release from Oregon Senate Democrats.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Gear Up
The Snyder Cult
Pod Lands at the Moon
Heidi's Summer Beer Picks
The Third Act
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
May 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk

May 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk - McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Thu., May 27, 5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Nicole Vulcan; Traducido por/translated by Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • May 26, 2021
    El Día de los Pueblos Indígenas aprobado como día festivo oficial del estado y Educación de civismo en puerta para los estudiantes de las escuelas preparatorias en Oregon More »

  • Local News »

    More Moratoriums

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 26, 2021
    Gov. Kate Brown signed an extension of eviction moratoriums into law, while another for foreclosure moratoriums sits on her desk More »

  • Local News »

    Civics Education Ahead for Oregon High School Students

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 26, 2021
    Oregon high school students will be required to take at least one semester of civics More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 26-June 2, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation