 Insects: They're not all 'bad' | Natural World | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 30, 2021 Outside » Natural World

Insects: They're not all 'bad' 

Enjoy learning what's going on as insects do things for, and to, us

By

Not too long ago I went on a rampage about birds being one of the best helpers in our "battle with insects." I fear I've left people with the impression that all insects are "bad" and that we're in constant peril from ravenous arthropods.

If I left you with that image then I did our six-legged Earth companions a great disservice. Bees, for example—in spite of their painful sting—are far from "bad." The fruit industry cannot get along without their help in pollinating orchards, and all the yummy honey—the byproduct of that buzzing around—makes for even sweeter dividends. By the way, I was a beekeeper for many years, and I loved my bees, but I gave them up when I learned that our local wild bees were in trouble, and that domestic honeybees were out-competing them.

Pollinating hummingbird moth in search of nectar. - JIM ANDERSON
  • Jim Anderson
  • Pollinating hummingbird moth in search of nectar.

If it weren't for the multitude of insects that share air and space with us, we wouldn't have the plethora of wildflowers that make spring so special here in the shadow of the Cascades, and veggies to eat.

But on the other hand, that beautiful hummingbird moth in the photo here leads a double life, something most insects do—must do. In the adult stage it's a wonderful pollinator, but as a larva, some of them are known as the "Tomato Horn Worm." Yes, they're ravenous tomato vine eaters.

Then there are crickets. If you're spending the night camping at Lava Beds National Monument, or many places east of the Cascades, and can do the math correctly, you can tell the air temperature by counting the chirps. The math formula below will tell you how to make it work.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

"To convert cricket chirps to degrees Fahrenheit: Just count the number of chirps in 14 seconds, then add 40 to get the temperature. The number you get will be an approximation of the outside temperature."

Fly fishermen spend a lot of money and time making fake insects to attract elusive trout. Many fishermen I know look into the bellies of their catch to see what the fish had been eating, and then try to use similar creatures to catch more fish. Some of these hard-working addicts keep their fish and eat them, while others—thankfully—place them back in the stream or lake for another day.

I can recall talking to a new resident of Sunriver years back when I was the naturalist for the resort. My calling was to cultivate a positive attitude among residents, guests and employees for natural things of Sunriver. This particular homeowner complained about every insect that flew past her lights at night, certain they were all "pests."

If it weren’t for the multitude of insects that share air and space with us, we wouldn’t have the plethora of wildflowers that make spring so special here in the shadow of the Cascades. tweet this

I attempted to convince the women that it was best for Sunriver — and her health — not to pick up a can of Raid, or some other poison, and try and kill every insect she saw.

I also pointed out that wasps are significant predators of harmful insects, and many of the big wood-boring beetles are important food for woodpeckers, especially the magnificent Pileated woodpecker of the high-country forests, and the beautiful White-headed Woodpecker.

Then the mosquitoes hit and that woman was all over me like a dirty shirt! She wailed and complained to the point where she about drove me nuts. During one of her fervent whining episodes she shrieked, "What good are they?" I was so frustrated that I retorted, "What good are you, actually?"

Sure mosquitoes get under your skin—well, not really, that's just a figure of speech. The females suck your blood, actually, while the males are flower pollinators. But when a mosquito larva comes near a fish, the larva is toast, while nighthawks, swallows and bats consume tons and tons of adult mosquitoes.

Look on the bright side: Just about every insect that flies, crawls, swims or walks in this country is someone else's dinner.

When I spent time with the Aboriginal people in Australia I was impressed with how the children enjoyed toasting thumb-sized wood-boring beetle larva over a fire and slurping them down like marshmallows. I tried it once, but I wasn't hungry enough to enjoy the experience, or repeat it, much to the children's delight. Just before they popped a big grub in their mouth they'd shout, "Hey, Jim! Look!" It was enough to gag a maggot.

Now that I remember, though, I did fry up a bunch of gnats one time—that I caught while flying over Crane Prairie doing an osprey survey—and they were pretty good fried in butter; they tasted a little like honey-roasted pecans.

Now I'm content to spend my time watching—and enjoying—the fascinating interactions between insects, people and the results of humans being curious and tolerant of it all. The world is one great big textbook; all we have to do is pay attention and enjoy learning what's going on as insects do things for and to us.

But now I'm wondering how chocolate-covered grasshoppers will taste, or one of those emerging cicadas. Maybe I'm missing something. ...

About The Author

Jim Anderson

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Source Material
Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order
Diving into Multi-Day Inflatable Paddleboarding
Stay Cool and Celebrate the 4th
Family Ties
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Natural World »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Slow Down and Inhale

    Slow Down and Inhale

    It’s hard to imagine the stress on those less fortunate.
    • by Brad Chalfant
    • Jun 3, 2020
  • The Cleanup Crew

    The Cleanup Crew

    Carrion beetles perform a much-needed service in the natural world
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Nov 25, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Betwixt the Bees: Honey Bee & Native Bee Interactions

Staff Pick
Betwixt the Bees: Honey Bee & Native Bee Interactions

Wed., June 30, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Vote for your favorite places in the Best of Central Oregon 2021 contest!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Natural World

More by Jim Anderson

  • Hail the Hardy Harlequins

    Hail the Hardy Harlequins

    Named after the performing clowns of the 17th Century, these ducks make a splash
    • By Jim Anderson
    • May 12, 2021
  • Blindsided by a Mole

    Blindsided by a Mole

    An Oregonian's book about moles inspires a look at what these creatures are all about
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Mar 3, 2021
  • Birds in Binoculars

    Birds in Binoculars

    It used to be called "bird watching." Now, it's just "birding."
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Dec 23, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 30-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation