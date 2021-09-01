 Inside Bend's New High School | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 01, 2021 News » Local News

Inside Bend's New High School 

A tour of Caldera High School set to open to students Sept. 8

By

Bend-La Pine Schools' Caldera High School on Bend's south side is the first new high school to open in the district in two decades. Ninth and 10th graders will occupy the school in the first year, with one grade level added in the two subsequent years. The school includes 60 new classrooms and a 600-seat auditorium. Above, center photo, is a bilingual poem, in Spanish and English, adorning a school stairway. Among the student body will be the district's Dual Immersion students, who learn in both English and Spanish.

Caldera student athletes are dubbed "The Wolfpack." Some Caldera teams will compete at only the junior varsity level this year, while others will have varsity-level athletics in year one. The school's football team, which will play on the field seen at left, will start at a JV level this academic year.

ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft

A New High School Naming Committee selected the name Caldera in March 2020, choosing from a host of names suggested through an online community survey. Caldera Principal Chris Boyd, who was selected for the job in 2019 after serving as principal for Pacific Crest Middle School, is placing a special focus on "purpose" and "belonging" as the school opens its doors. Career and technical education programs at Caldera include health sciences, construction, entrepreneurship, engineering and design and the arts.

ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft
ELLA TAFT
  • Ella Taft

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Drum Circle

Drum Circle - High Desert Music Hall

Sat., Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 1- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation