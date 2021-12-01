 It's a (OE)RAP | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 01, 2021 News » Local News

It's a (OE)RAP 

Gov. Kate Brown looks to extend safe harbor for tenants as applications continue to be processed

By
click to enlarge COURTESY WIKIPEDIA
  • Courtesy Wikipedia

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that she will call for a special legislative session on Dec. 13 to address eviction protections. Earlier in the day Oregon Housing and Community Services said they are pausing any new applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or OERAP for at least six weeks.

OHCS received over 50,000 applications for the rental assistance program and so far 23,000 have been approved and almost $150 million dispersed.

"As we enter our coldest months, it is absolutely essential that we take action to ensure no additional Oregon families are evicted when rental assistance is on the way," Brown said in a statement.

Federal rental assistance funding is nearly used up, and Brown is advocating for a statewide solution that extends safe harbor protections for people that applied for assistance, ensures landlords are paid in full for owed rent, provides up to $90 million in rental assistance to low-income tenants and transitions the program from a large-scale pandemic-related program to a long-term one.

"Our federal funds for rental assistance will be nearly spent on December 1. I am continuing to work with federal officials at U.S. Treasury and the White House to secure additional federal emergency rental assistance funding for Oregon, but it is clear that a state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters. And, we must begin laying the groundwork now for the transition to local eviction prevention services after federal pandemic emergency programs draw to an end," Brown said.

The Oregon Legislature's Housing Committee Chairs Rep. Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) and Sen. Kayse Jama (D-Portland) praised the governor for calling the session.

"No Oregonian should be evicted while rental assistance is on the way. A special session is the only way to prevent this. Thanks to Governor Brown, the legislature is officially on track to fulfill our promise to Oregon renters," they said in a joint statement. "After months of work, we have developed a proposal to extend the state's bipartisan safe harbor protections and provide additional funds for direct rent assistance that will benefit both tenants and housing providers."

Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) said for the special session to work it must be meticulously crafted.

"Special sessions are the most difficult of all sessions. Everything must be carefully planned. We have a lot of work to do. I hope we will be ready," Courtney said in a statement.

Related No Cause, No Problem: Without the ability to evict, landlords resort to more informal means to kick out tenants
Paul Parrish stands on the deck in front of his rented house on Sunday, Oct. 31. After 13 years he's being evicted, and claims the landlord is retaliating against him.
No Cause, No Problem
Without the ability to evict, landlords resort to more informal means to kick out tenants
By Jack Harvel
Local News

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Low interest rates, less competition between buyers and a looming metropolitan exodus makes now a good time to buy a house, realtors say
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Apr 10, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Empowering Families Luncheon

Empowering Families Luncheon - Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Thu., Dec. 2, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Back to Work?

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 1, 2021
    A year and a half after a COVID-caused recession, employment numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels More »

  • Local News »

    Gifts For Those Who Like Staying In

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 1, 2021
    We've assembled Part 1 of this two-part Gift Guide to give local shoppers a way to support the Central Oregon economy and get great stuff, too! Best of all, you can buy these items all in one place! Find them at bendmarketplace.com More »

  • Local News »

    Ski You Later

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 1, 2021
    Mt. Bachelor is postponing its opening day for the second time, and this time there's no set date More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Back to Work?

    Back to Work?

    A year and a half after a COVID-caused recession, employment numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 1, 2021
  • Ski You Later

    Ski You Later

    Mt. Bachelor is postponing its opening day for the second time, and this time there's no set date
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 1, 2021
  • Omicron Incoming

    Omicron Incoming

    The newest COVID variant hasn’t reached the United States yet, but it’s concerning many public health officials
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 30, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 1- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation