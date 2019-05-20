It's Election Day! Where Does Your Ballot Go? 

T
his is it—the May 21 Special Election is upon us. So, if you didn't mail your ballot in by May 14, then a drop off box is your last resort.
Don't know where to take your ballot?
The Source
has you covered. You need to drop your ballot by 8pm Tuesday to have it counted.
click to enlarge
Ballot Drop Off Locations
Bend:
Deschutes Service Center
1300 NW Wall St.
Drive by: Corner of Wall St. and Lafayette Ave.
Drive by: Deschutes County Road Department
61150 SE 37th St.
Drive by: 459 SW Bluff Dr.
Drive by: 1000 SW Bradbury Way
La Pine:
Drive by: La Pine Public Library
16425 1st St.
Redmond:
Drive by: Redmond Public Library
827 SW Deschutes Ave.
Sisters:
Sisters City Hall
520 E. Cascade Ave.
Sunriver:
Sunriver Public Library
56855 Venture Lane
You can also vote at the County Clerk's office in Bend from 7am to 8pm on election day.
Still on the fence about who to vote for? Read the Source Weekly's endorsements for Bend Park and Recreation board, local School Boards, COCC and other elections here.