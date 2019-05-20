Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 20, 2019 News » Local News

It's Election Day! Where Does Your Ballot Go? 

Here are the official drop off locations for the May 21 Special Election

By
This is it—the May 21 Special Election is upon us. So, if you didn't mail your ballot in by May 14, then a drop off box is your last resort.

Don't know where to take your ballot?

The Source has you covered. You need to drop your ballot by 8pm Tuesday to have it counted.



click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Ballot Drop Off Locations


Bend:
Deschutes Service Center
1300 NW Wall St.
Drive by: Corner of Wall St. and Lafayette Ave.
Drive by: Deschutes County Road Department
61150 SE 37th St.
Drive by: 459 SW Bluff Dr.
Drive by: 1000 SW Bradbury Way
La Pine:
Drive by: La Pine Public Library
16425 1st St.
Redmond:
Drive by: Redmond Public Library
827 SW Deschutes Ave.
Sisters:
Sisters City Hall
520 E. Cascade Ave.
Sunriver:
Sunriver Public Library
56855 Venture Lane

You can also vote at the County Clerk's office in Bend from 7am to 8pm on election day.

Still on the fence about who to vote for? Read the Source Weekly's endorsements for Bend Park and Recreation board, local School Boards, COCC and other elections here.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 15-22, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Local News

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Central Oregon Venues

    Central Oregon Venues

    Down for some music or comedy? Here are some of the venues where live events happen often .
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 17, 2019
  • Next Level Camp Food

    Next Level Camp Food

    Looking for some new ideas for your next outdoor adventure? Try these camping favorites
    • by Isaac Biehl, Keely Damara, Chris Miller and Nicole Vulcan
    • May 15, 2019
  • Coyotes and Peanut Butter

    Coyotes and Peanut Butter

    Jared & The Mill are synced up and doing things to the band's own groove
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 15, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation