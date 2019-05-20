It's Election Day! Where Does Your Ballot Go? 

T

Ballot Drop Off Locations

Bend:

Deschutes Service Center

1300 NW Wall St.

Drive by: Corner of Wall St. and Lafayette Ave.

Drive by: Deschutes County Road Department

61150 SE 37th St.

Drive by: 459 SW Bluff Dr.

Drive by: 1000 SW Bradbury Way

La Pine:

Drive by: La Pine Public Library

16425 1st St.

Redmond:

Drive by: Redmond Public Library

827 SW Deschutes Ave.

Sisters:

Sisters City Hall

520 E. Cascade Ave.

Sunriver:

Sunriver Public Library

56855 Venture Lane

his is it—the May 21 Special Election is upon us. So, if you didn't mail your ballot in by May 14, then a drop off box is your last resort.Don't know where to take your ballot?Thehas you covered. You need to drop your ballot by 8pm Tuesday to have it counted.You can also vote at the County Clerk's office in Bend from 7am to 8pm on election day.