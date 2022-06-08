It’s Going to be a Hoedown 

It's that time of year again to bust out the boots and blue jeans, because "The Biggest Little Show in the World" returns! The Sisters Rodeo is traditionally held during the second week of June, with 2022 being no exception. Rodeo events kick off June 8 and go until Sunday, June 12.

Dating back to the 1940s, the Sisters Rodeo has always been a staple of different eras' rodeo circuits. At its beginning the show offered up a $500 purse for champions, which rivaled the winnings of bigger shows in the area at the time (hence the nickname of Biggest Little Show in the World). Although the rodeo would change hands of ownership and face potentially show-ending financial struggles at times, the people of Sisters always came together to ensure that the rodeo would prevail. The audacious spirit of the town's population and unique setting of the venue make the Sisters Rodeo one of the staple events for professionals of the Columbia River Circuit in modern times. During the second week of June there is no rodeo in the country that offers as big of a purse as Sisters, and in the month of June the rodeo has the second-largest purse.

The community surrounding the rodeo is the true highlight. The rodeo's association has around 200 members and donates to local charities, student scholarships and other nonprofits. Beyond the rodeo there is a parade on Saturday that marches through Sisters' western-themed downtown. A Buckaroo Breakfast is also held Sunday to fill the bellies of the community and rodeo-goers alike.

Events and times vary so be sure to check out the Sisters Rodeo website for further information. Tickets sell out fast!



Sisters Rodeo

Wed.-Sun. June 8-12, times vary

Sisters Rodeo Grounds

67637 Highway 20, Sisters

$14-$22