 It's in the Name | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Information comes at a price.

This story is brought to you by Bend’s only locally owned newspaper, and crafted by journalists who live in this community, right alongside you.
We’re 100% local, and our coverage never comes with a paywall.

This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon.
In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

As you enjoy this story, we ask you kindly to consider supporting us at a time when local news is more important than ever.
Help us continue to bring you the stories of Central Oregonians affected by coronavirus, the stories of how our community is adapting, and the accounts of how our governments and local businesses are responding to the crisis.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider

Information comes at a price, and now's a great time to pay it forward.
Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 09, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

It's in the Name 

The Color Study's debut album officially releases April 10. We got an advance listen.

By

The Color Study’s debut album has long been in the works. What started as Scott Oliphant’s personal project has now grown into a six piece-band featuring Melissa Atillo (keys), Matt Jackson (bass), Stephen Reinhardt (guitar), Andy Jacobs (drums) and Miguel Mendoza (trumpet). And on April 10, the release for the self-titled album will be official.


Completely put together, the album from the Central Oregon band covers a multitude of ranges. The base of it stems from rock, but there are many other influences thrown in (R&B, ambient music, jazz, folk) that make it a grand listening experience.

click to enlarge COURTESY THE COLOR STUDY
  • Courtesy The Color Study

The opener, “Open The Windows,” is one of the greatest examples of this. It’s basically an explosion of the band’s musical talents capped off with a rocking chorus. But it’s the balance between the soft touches and lightning bolts on this track that make it. Oliphant and co. found the right spots to let the music do the talking. 


It’s a testament to The Color Study that the group isn’t afraid of getting weird. Some could think all of these sounds don’t go together, but on this album, they do. The band found a groove that flows from song to song. You have “Sirens,” a slower-paced, almost theatrical-sounding ballad transitioning into “Without,” a bluesy-folk song with slightly faster but clunkier tempo, and it works. 


Other than “Open The Windows,” one of my other favorite moments on the album comes from “Where Are You.” At just over halfway through, there’s a beat switch in the track where it becomes something else entirely and really picks up. It’s a really spot right in the middle of the album.


Hearing the whole crew together on these tracks is thrilling. You can feel the fun they're having making this music, and it’s infectious. For a comparison reference, the stylings of these tracks are similar to some of the Local Natives’ (LA) past works. You get that sense of vast instrumentation coming from different directions into one final piece of cohesive art.


Like the group’s name indicates, the album is a look into different color palettes when it comes to music. And in the end, it’s a bright final result to be enjoyed.


Stream the album online starting April 10 and look to purchase CDs and vinyls from the band. 



Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation