September 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

It's Matsutake Season! 

What's better than wild, fresh mushrooms?

By

What's better than wild, fresh mushrooms? Wild, fresh mushrooms you harvested yourself. As of Sept. 3, matsutake mushroom season is officially open in the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette National Forests. The season goes through Nov. 3. People who plan to sell mushrooms commercially need a permit to harvest them. The least expensive option is the $8 day permit—available at a three-day minimum. Half-season permits are $100, and full season permits are $200. People have to be at least 18 and show a valid I.D. to get a commercial permit.

click image Mmmm… matsutakes… - SPACEROMANCER, FLICKR
  • Spaceromancer, Flickr
  • Mmmm… matsutakes…

Harvesting mushrooms commercially has become such a popular activity that the Forest Service designates a campground for harvesters at Little Odell Mushroom Camp near Crescent Lake. Contact the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200 for information on the camp.

If you're a newbie to identifying mushrooms, check out the Central Oregon Mushroom Club at mushroomsinbend.org. The Central Oregon Mushroom Club's first meeting of the fall season takes place Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend.

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 4-11, 2019

