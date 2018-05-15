Search
May 15, 2018 News » Local News

It's Nearly Summer! 

Bend Park and Recreation is removing the outdoor pool cover at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

click to enlarge The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center's outdoor pool in the summer. - BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
  • The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center's outdoor pool in the summer.
Lap swimmers rejoice, as the cover is coming off the outdoor pool at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

Starting May 14, the more than 50,000 square feet of tent material is being taken off the 50-meter pool, according to the Bend Park and Recreation District. The District said it hopes the six to eight employee team will have the job completed by the end of the week.

“It really is a spectacular undertaking and an ‘all-hands’ week for us. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it every summer to see all the smiles in the pool and knowing the impact that Bend Park and Rec has here in the community,” BPRD’s Shawn Clark said in a press release. “It is not really summer here until the pool cover comes off.”

The Park District said lap swimming schedules may be modified during pool cover removal activities.

And for younger kids who like to splash around, BPRD said the outdoor activity pool will open—weather permitting—on weekends only starting Saturday, May 26.

Visit bendparksandrec.org/juniper_swim__fitness/ for details and schedules.

