 It's Official: Central Oregon Health Departments Recommend Wearing Masks | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Information comes at a price.

This story is brought to you by Bend’s only locally owned newspaper, and crafted by journalists who live in this community, right alongside you.
We’re 100% local, and our coverage never comes with a paywall.

This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon.
In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

As you enjoy this story, we ask you kindly to consider supporting us at a time when local news is more important than ever.
Help us continue to bring you the stories of Central Oregonians affected by coronavirus, the stories of how our community is adapting, and the accounts of how our governments and local businesses are responding to the crisis.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider

Information comes at a price, and now's a great time to pay it forward.
Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 06, 2020 News » Local News

It's Official: Central Oregon Health Departments Recommend Wearing Masks 

Hand sew 'em. Make 'em out of t-shirts. Buy one from a pro.

By
Many Central Oregonians have been hard at work in recent weeks, sewing masks to bolster the supplies for local health care workers. With today's announcement from the health departments in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, recommending that everyone wear masks in public, that public mask-making is going to see an uptick.

County health officials from the tri-county area echoed the advice meted out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week, which encouraged people to begin wearing cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The health departments recommended people start wearing masks right away.

click to enlarge Capturing a sneeze in progress, demonstrating "the plume of salivary droplets as they are expelled in a large cone-shaped array from this man’s open mouth," according to the CDC. - JAMES GATHANY - CDC PUBLIC HEALTH IMAGE LIBRARY
  • James Gathany - CDC Public Health Image library
  • Capturing a sneeze in progress, demonstrating "the plume of salivary droplets as they are expelled in a large cone-shaped array from this man’s open mouth," according to the CDC.

“Don’t assume that wearing a mask takes the place of any of those healthy behaviors,” Muriel DeLaVergne-Brown, Crook County Public Health Administrator stated in Monday's release. “But covering up can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by the many local residents who may be carrying the virus, but are not showing signs of illness.”

The idea is that having a physical barrier between the droplets that may come out of people's mouths is better than nothing—but health officials underlined that people should not be running out to procure N-95 or surgical masks, needed desperately by workers treating COVID-19 patients. 
click image SOURCE
  • Source

“When we both cover our nose and mouth, I protect you and you protect me,” stated Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services Director in Monday's release. “As details of this virus have emerged, we now know that some people are contagious before they have symptoms and some never feel sick at all and they spread the disease before they would ever consider masking up.”

Among the reasons for wearing masks, the health departments outlined these:


-Droplets do transmit the disease, but they can be generated from talking as well as coughing. Just standing next to someone talking could spread the disease if neither party is masked.

-DIY masks can possibly provide protection to the public without impacting the supply of manufactured masks currently prioritized for healthcare workers.

-There is data that suggests that in countries where masking is encouraged for all citizens, the rate of disease transmission may be reduced by their actions.

-Wearing a mask while sick is stigmatizing for those who wear them. Universal use wouldn’t identify who was sick and who wasn’t.

People should wash their masks frequently in hot water and dried on the hot cycle.

Mask design options abound on the internet but county health officials recommend:


-Masking a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.

-Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable.

-Possibly double-layer the fabric.

-Masks can be made from washable material such as fabric from a clean t-shirt or bandana.

The CDC has a number of non-sew as well as sewable mask instructions on its Cloth Face Covers page, including how to make one from a t-shirt or hankerchief.

See all our coronavirus coverage at our Coronavirus HQ.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Letters to the Editor 4/5/20

    Letters to the Editor 4/5/20

    Continued bookings at local Airbnbs, neighbors having parties and more in this week's Letters
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 5, 2020
  • Pole Pedal Paddle Canceled

    Pole Pedal Paddle Canceled

    Multi-sport event is a highlight of Central Oregon spring... but it will have to wait til 2021
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 3, 2020
  • Bright Futures Ahead

    Bright Futures Ahead

    In-school and private college counseling help local high school students plan their next steps.
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 2, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation