Jackalope Grill Hosts All-Oyster Dinner 

click to enlarge
C
elebrate a culinary delight, the oyster, at the Jackalope Grill's 10th annual all-oyster dinner. Throughout the evening you'll try Pacific, Kumomoto, Shigoku, Luna Bella, Pickering Passage, Willipa Bay
and Goose Point oysters. The five-course menu includes alder smoked oyster, fresh oyster selection, Northwest-style oyster pan roast with shrimp and shitake mushroom, oysters Florentine and a surprise dessert. Reservations required, can be made by phone or online.
All-Oyster Dinner at
The Jackalope Grill
Wed., Feb. 6, 6pm
750 NW Lava Rd., Bend
541-318-8435
jackalopegrill.com
$70 adults