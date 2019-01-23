Search
January 23, 2019

Jackalope Grill Hosts All-Oyster Dinner 

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
Celebrate a culinary delight, the oyster, at the Jackalope Grill's 10th annual all-oyster dinner. Throughout the evening you'll try Pacific, Kumomoto, Shigoku, Luna Bella, Pickering Passage, Willipa Bay and Goose Point oysters. The five-course menu includes alder smoked oyster, fresh oyster selection, Northwest-style oyster pan roast with shrimp and shitake mushroom, oysters Florentine and a surprise dessert. Reservations required, can be made by phone or online.

All-Oyster Dinner at
The Jackalope Grill
Wed., Feb. 6, 6pm
750 NW Lava Rd., Bend
541-318-8435
jackalopegrill.com
$70 adults
