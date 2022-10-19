Jackaroo Pies Packs it In 

Jackaroo Pies, the brand formerly known as Duda's that served Australian-style meat pies, announced its pending permanent closure this week.
"We have tried very hard to keep our business afloat, but unfortunately losing our original location a year ago was a blow that we simply could not recover from (despite our very best efforts)," the owners wrote on Facebook Oct. 11.
Jackaroo Pies is offering its pies on a take-and-bake basis Wednesdays now through Nov. 2. Pickup is at Prep Bend at 212 NE Revere Avenue in Bend. Local grocery stores including Newport Avenue Market/CE Lovejoy's/Oliver Lemon's, Central Oregon Locavore, Market of Choice and Food 4 Less will also have frozen pies through the holiday season. Visit Jackaroopies.com for ordering information.
