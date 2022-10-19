 Jackaroo Pies Packs it In | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 19, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Jackaroo Pies Packs it In 

The brand announced its permanent closure but will offer to-go through early November

By

Jackaroo Pies, the brand formerly known as Duda's that served Australian-style meat pies, announced its pending permanent closure this week.

"We have tried very hard to keep our business afloat, but unfortunately losing our original location a year ago was a blow that we simply could not recover from (despite our very best efforts)," the owners wrote on Facebook Oct. 11.

click to enlarge COURTESY JACKAROO PIES INSTAGRAM
  • Courtesy Jackaroo pies Instagram

Jackaroo Pies is offering its pies on a take-and-bake basis Wednesdays now through Nov. 2. Pickup is at Prep Bend at 212 NE Revere Avenue in Bend. Local grocery stores including Newport Avenue Market/CE Lovejoy's/Oliver Lemon's, Central Oregon Locavore, Market of Choice and Food 4 Less will also have frozen pies through the holiday season. Visit Jackaroopies.com for ordering information.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
